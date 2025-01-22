Share
Commentary
Baron Trump (L) and Viktor Knavs attend an indoor inauguration parade at Capital One Arena on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Commentary
(Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

Barron Trump's Tailor Reveals Side of President's Son Most Will Never Get to See: 'Hilarious ... Super-Sharp'

 By Samantha Chang  January 22, 2025 at 8:29am
Barron Trump’s tailor has nothing but praise for the 18-year-old son of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, saying the New York University freshman is precocious, charismatic, and humble.

Nathan Pearce, the CEO of custom clothing franchise Pearce Bespoke, got acquainted with Barron after tailoring suits for the 6-foot-9 teen during the past two years.

Despite being the scion of a U.S. president and billionaire real estate magnate, Barron is incredibly collegial and unpretentious, Pearce said.

“He’s a super-bright kid,” Pearce told Women’s Wear Daily. “He’s well beyond his years in terms of experience, knowledge, history. He’s just fascinating to talk to.”

Pearce added: “You know what is another word I would say [about him]? Hospitable. He is down-to-earth, nice as can be, and hospitable.”

This is a stark contrast to the pompous, entitled demeanor of many celebrity offspring — or even the most recent first son.

The luxury clothing CEO also had high praise for Barron’s keen fashion sense, saying the teen confidently selected his own fabrics, linings, and buttons for a set of custom suits during a recent visit.

In addition to being unpretentious and friendly, Pearce said Barron has a great sense of humor.

“He’s hilarious,” the celebrity tailor told WWD. “He’s super-sharp. You put him in a room with star businessmen and he will hold his own.

“He can talk to them all day because he’s witty, smart, and has a dry sense of humor.”

Given his dignified demeanor and commanding physical presence, it’s no surprise that Barron has become a social media sensation.

Obviously, it’s too soon to say what the future holds for Barron Trump.

However, his regal bearing and grace under pressure suggest the sky’s the limit for this teen, who inspires enormous pride and optimism among many Americans.

(And at the very least, everyone can agree that Barron Trump reflects well on his parents, who have clearly raised him right.)

Conversation