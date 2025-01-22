Barron Trump's Tailor Reveals Side of President's Son Most Will Never Get to See: 'Hilarious ... Super-Sharp'

Barron Trump’s tailor has nothing but praise for the 18-year-old son of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, saying the New York University freshman is precocious, charismatic, and humble.

Nathan Pearce, the CEO of custom clothing franchise Pearce Bespoke, got acquainted with Barron after tailoring suits for the 6-foot-9 teen during the past two years.

Despite being the scion of a U.S. president and billionaire real estate magnate, Barron is incredibly collegial and unpretentious, Pearce said.

“He’s a super-bright kid,” Pearce told Women’s Wear Daily. “He’s well beyond his years in terms of experience, knowledge, history. He’s just fascinating to talk to.”

Pearce added: “You know what is another word I would say [about him]? Hospitable. He is down-to-earth, nice as can be, and hospitable.”

NEW: Behind the Scenes on Election Night with @realDonaldTrump. Only in Season 2 of #ArtOfTheSurge. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/b78HZa4ucV — Art of the Surge (@ArtoftheSurge) December 5, 2024

This is a stark contrast to the pompous, entitled demeanor of many celebrity offspring — or even the most recent first son.

Talk about an upgrade! Joe Biden’s youngest son Hunter

Donald Trump’s youngest son Barron “You Will Know Them by Their Fruits.” – Matthew 7:15 pic.twitter.com/usnRNKBhco — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) January 21, 2025

Former first daughters Sasha and Malia Obama were spotted attending Drake’s after-party in Los Angeles, looking rather getto.

👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/hpy4FysnNW — Mrs. S. (@hshLauraJ) June 21, 2024

The luxury clothing CEO also had high praise for Barron’s keen fashion sense, saying the teen confidently selected his own fabrics, linings, and buttons for a set of custom suits during a recent visit.

In addition to being unpretentious and friendly, Pearce said Barron has a great sense of humor.

“He’s hilarious,” the celebrity tailor told WWD. “He’s super-sharp. You put him in a room with star businessmen and he will hold his own.

“He can talk to them all day because he’s witty, smart, and has a dry sense of humor.”

Given his dignified demeanor and commanding physical presence, it’s no surprise that Barron has become a social media sensation.

Some men were born to define centuries pic.twitter.com/ZeSi9Aco9A — Spinachbrah 🥗 (@basedspinach) January 21, 2025

Trump & Barron. pic.twitter.com/Ye8BexxThw — KAI TRUMP OFFICIAL 🇺🇸 COMMENTARY (@KaiTrumpJr) January 18, 2025

Historians will look back at this moment as the beginning of Emperor Barron Trump’s rise to power. pic.twitter.com/Z0RM9ewa6y — Green Lives Matter (@Ultrafrog17) January 20, 2025

Obviously, it’s too soon to say what the future holds for Barron Trump.

However, his regal bearing and grace under pressure suggest the sky’s the limit for this teen, who inspires enormous pride and optimism among many Americans.

(And at the very least, everyone can agree that Barron Trump reflects well on his parents, who have clearly raised him right.)

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.