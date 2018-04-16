Bartiromo Skewers Comey on Memo-Taking – Why None About Hillary?

Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo had one simple question for former FBI Director James Comey: Why are there no Hillary Clinton memos?

During his interview with ABC News host George Stephanopoulos, which aired on Sunday night, Comey described President Donald Trump as “morally unfit” to be president.

Last June in testimony before Congress, the former FBI chief admitted to leaking memos that he stated were written contemporaneously following meetings with Trump, both before the 45th president took office and after.

Comey testified that he passed the memos on to a professor friend with instructions to gives them to a New York Times reporter in the hope that the documents would result in the appointment of a special counsel.

“Why did Jim Comey take so many memos about President Trump, then president-elect or candidate Trump and no memos about Hillary Clinton? Is that extraordinary?” Bartiromo asked Sunday on Fox News.

She also felt it was extraordinary that a Times reporter was made privy to the contents of the memos, but despite numerous requests, the Department of Justice still has not turned them over to Congress.

“The question is what are you hiding FBI, DOJ?” Bartiromo asked.

One perhaps revelatory moment in Comey’s interview was when the fired FBI director stated that his wife and daughters voted for Clinton and participated in the Women’s March the day after Trump’s inauguration.

“I wanted a woman president really badly,” Patrice Comey told ABC News. “I supported Hillary Clinton. A lot of my friends worked for her, and I was devastated when she lost.”

Did James Comey’s family have sway over him regarding the Clinton investigation?

#ComeyIsTheResistance: This was the most telling part of the interview. @comey admits he & his wife wanted Clinton to win & voted for her. His entire family marched with the #resistance after President @realDonaldTrump was elected! His loyalty was to HRC! pic.twitter.com/eE5xYZ9nh5 — GITMO 🇺🇸 (@President1Trump) April 16, 2018

While Comey wrote no Clinton memos that have been made public — at least akin to those he drafted about Trump — the then-director did write a memo exonerating her of wrongdoing in relation to the former secretary of state’s use of a private, unsecured and unauthorized email server.

He reportedly drafted the document two months before FBI investigators interviewed her in the criminal probe regarding the server and it containing, contrary to Clinton’s repeated assurances otherwise, classified information.

Three days after the interview, Comey took the very unusual step of calling a news conference to communicate that the FBI would not recommend filing criminal charges against Clinton, adding no prosecutor could reasonably bring charges based on the evidence.

Further, Comey wrote in his new memoir “A Higher Loyalty” he informed Congress on Oct. 28, 2016, days before the election, that he was reopening the email server investigation because he wanted to protect the legitimacy of her presidency, when she won.

“I was making decisions in an environment where Hillary Clinton was sure to be the next president,” he explained, adding that “my concern about making her an illegitimate president by concealing the restarted investigation bore greater weight than it would have if the election appeared closer or if Donald Trump were ahead in all polls.”

On Monday, Trump highlighted these facts in a tweet.

Comey drafted the Crooked Hillary exoneration long before he talked to her (lied in Congress to Senator G), then based his decisions on her poll numbers. Disgruntled, he, McCabe, and the others, committed many crimes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2018

“Comey drafted the Crooked Hillary exoneration long before he talked to her (lied in Congress to Senator [Chuck Grassley]), then based his decisions on her poll numbers. Disgruntled, he, McCabe, and the others, committed many crimes!”

