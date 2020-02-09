SECTIONS
Baseball Legend Hank Aaron Rips Astros, Says They Should Be Banned for Life over Sign-Stealing

Baseball legend Hank Aaron looks on during Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 21, 2019, in Cooperstown, New York.Jim McIsaac / Getty ImagesBaseball legend Hank Aaron looks on during Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in July in Cooperstown, New York. (Jim McIsaac / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published February 9, 2020 at 10:38am
The Houston Astros got off lightly in the team’s sign-stealing caper, according to baseball great Hank Aaron.

The Astros were found to have used a center-field video feed to steal the signs from an opposing team’s catcher, and then indicate the coming pitch to a hitter by banging on a trash can. Houston General Manager Jeff Luhnow and Manager AJ Hinch were suspended and later fired over the incident, but no player was punished. The team had to pay a $5 million fine and forfeited draft picks in 2020 and 2021, according to Fox News.

During an appearance Thursday on “Today,” Aaron, 86, was asked whether the incident came as a shock.

“I was surprised,” he said.

When asked whether sign-stealing took place in his playing days, Aaron replied: “They didn’t steal them that way.”

When asked if he thought the punishments were appropriate, Aaron said: “No, I don’t.”

“I think whoever did that should be out of baseball the rest of their lives,” he said.

During the interview, Aaron was asked whether Pete Rose, banned from baseball for gambling, should be in the Hall of Fame.

“No,” shot back Aaron.

Aaron’s answer puts him at odds with President Donald Trump, who recently tweeted on Rose’s behalf.

“Pete Rose played Major League Baseball for 24 seasons, from 1963-1986, and had more hits, 4,256, than any other player (by a wide margin). He gambled, but only on his own team winning, and paid a decades long price. GET PETE ROSE INTO THE BASEBALL HALL OF FAME. It’s Time!”

Rose last week appealed for reinstatement, saying that the ban to which he agreed in 1989 was now unfair in the context of the Houston sign-stealing scandal, according to The Associated Press.

Many on Twitter supported Trump’s call to reinstate Rose.

But when it comes to the Rose case, Aaron had supporters, too.

So far, Major Leage Baseball agrees with Aaron about Rose’s lifetime ban from baseball.

The case of the Astros and a World Series-winning season seems to be a different matter.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







