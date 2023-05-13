Baseball Player Ejected Over Home-Run Antic - Then the Coach Comes Out and Makes Things Worse

A dramatic bat flip after a home run ended with the ejection of one Minnesota college baseball player — as well as his manager.

Drake Siens of Gustavus Adolphus College colorfully tossed his own bat after hitting a drive that cleared the left-field wall in a Monday contest against St. Olaf College, according to Fox News.

Footage from the contest — in which Adolphus still trailed after Siens’ blast — shows a bat flip guaranteed to outrage many baseball traditionalists.

Hitter gets ejected for a monster bat flip then the coach gets ejected for arguing pic.twitter.com/bEq1ippNsd — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 8, 2023

Siens appeared to learn of his own ejection as he finished his home-run trot, with the umpire gesturing him off the field.

“The home-plate umpire, it looks like, has ejected Drake Siens,” a commentator said of the development.

Some fans criticized the ump’s decision to toss Siens from the game for a mere bat flip, extravagant as it may have been.

Umpires should not be able to eject players over a bat flip or any non-threatening celebration. Too much power in the hands of these judges who should not be able to dictate the outcome on a contest between two teams. — Derek Nichols (@dereklnichols) May 10, 2023

And yet, other fans criticized Sien’s flip — even claiming that the hitter could’ve injured other players with a toss that seemed to resemble more of a full throw.

Thats not a bat flip, thats a dangerous throw of a bat. And im ok with that ejection. So many better, non dangerous ways to have fun and celebrate. — John George (@John_George70) May 8, 2023

The ump wasn’t done after punishing Siens for the bat flip.

Gustavus Adolphus manager Brad Baker soon merited his own ejection after running from the dugout to argue with the umpire.

One fan can be heard taunting the umpire following the second ejection.

“Are you enjoying your power?”

Baseball etiquette has come into question after Major League Baseball implemented a pitch clock designed to speed up the pace of games this year.

Did the umpire make the right call? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 45% (129 Votes) No: 55% (158 Votes)

Purists of the sport and those who want to see it broaden its appeal often hotly debate trick plays, bat flips and on-field celebrations.

Gustavus Adolphus and St. Olaf ended up splitting a doubleheader on Monday, according to Fox.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.