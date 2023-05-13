Share
Baseball Player Ejected Over Home-Run Antic - Then the Coach Comes Out and Makes Things Worse

 By Richard Moorhead  May 13, 2023 at 9:14am
A dramatic bat flip after a home run ended with the ejection of one Minnesota college baseball player — as well as his manager.

Drake Siens of Gustavus Adolphus College colorfully tossed his own bat after hitting a drive that cleared the left-field wall in a Monday contest against St. Olaf College, according to Fox News.

Footage from the contest — in which Adolphus still trailed after Siens’ blast — shows a bat flip guaranteed to outrage many baseball traditionalists.

Siens appeared to learn of his own ejection as he finished his home-run trot, with the umpire gesturing him off the field.

“The home-plate umpire, it looks like, has ejected Drake Siens,” a commentator said of the development.

Some fans criticized the ump’s decision to toss Siens from the game for a mere bat flip, extravagant as it may have been.

And yet, other fans criticized Sien’s flip — even claiming that the hitter could’ve injured other players with a toss that seemed to resemble more of a full throw.

The ump wasn’t done after punishing Siens for the bat flip.

Gustavus Adolphus manager Brad Baker soon merited his own ejection after running from the dugout to argue with the umpire.

One fan can be heard taunting the umpire following the second ejection.

“Are you enjoying your power?”

Baseball etiquette has come into question after Major League Baseball implemented a pitch clock designed to speed up the pace of games this year.

Did the umpire make the right call?

Purists of the sport and those who want to see it broaden its appeal often hotly debate trick plays, bat flips and on-field celebrations.

Gustavus Adolphus and St. Olaf ended up splitting a doubleheader on Monday, according to Fox.

