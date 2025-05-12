The Portland Pickles, a collegiate summer league baseball team, filed a federal lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company Wednesday, alleging trademark infringement.

The suit centers on Disney’s animated series “Win or Lose,” which features a fictional softball team called the Peaks Valley Pickles.

Founded in Portland, Oregon, the Pickles baseball team began as a local summer league club and quickly became a local sensation. With a commitment to community, creativity, and fun, the Pickles have built an identity rooted in homegrown baseball and fueled by a passionate following, according to the complaint, according to KGW-TV.

And that’s to say nothing of the team’s viral on-field product:

WALK OFF GRANDE SALAMI IN THE BOTTOM OF THE NINTH WITH 2 OUTS! PICKLES WIN 8-7! @realEamonnLance HERO! pic.twitter.com/kfbsVRL6az — Portland Pickles (@picklesbaseball) June 12, 2021



The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Oregon, claims Disney’s use of the “Pickles” name and similar logos violates the team’s trademark, registered in 2016. The Portland Pickles argue that Disney’s actions threaten their brand identity.

“That brand is now at risk of being diluted and devalued — not because of poor business decisions or market shifts, but because Disney thought the name ‘Pickles’ was catchy, and used it without regard for the real people and real community it represents,” the lawsuit states, according to The Oregonian.

“Win or Lose,” Pixar’s first original series for Disney+, premiered in February. The show follows a middle school softball team named the Pickles, with a logo featuring a green pickle holding a bat and wearing a cap.

The Portland Pickles allege that Disney’s merchandise, sold through retailers like Walmart and Target, causes consumer confusion. The team argues that the T-shirts featuring the Peaks Valley Pickles’ logo are strikingly similar to the Portland team’s branding.

In a new lawsuit filed today, the Portland Pickles say Disney is infringing their trademark by selling merch featuring the Pickles softball team from the new animated series, Win Or Lose: pic.twitter.com/QgAkp4wOZX — Rob Freund (@RobertFreundLaw) May 8, 2025

“This confusion is not hypothetical. Plaintiff has and continues to receive numerous inquiries from confused consumers asking whether they have entered into a collaboration and/or licensing agreement with Disney, or are otherwise affiliated with Disney in connection with Disney’s popular animated series ‘Win or Lose,’” the complaint noted.

The team’s mascot, Dillon T. Pickle, has become a social media sensation, amplifying the Pickles’ national recognition. The lawsuit emphasized the decade-long goodwill built around this unique identity.

Disney, no stranger to controversial lawsuits, is typically known for its aggressive trademark enforcement, and now finds itself on the defensive. The company has a history of pursuing legal action against entities using its intellectual property without permission.

The Portland Pickles’ lawsuit describes the situation as a “David vs. Goliath” battle, highlighting the disparity between the local team and the global entertainment giant.

Attorneys for the Pickles are seeking unspecified damages and a court order to permanently bar Disney from using the “Pickles” name in the show or on merchandise.

Disney has not publicly responded to the lawsuit. A company representative did not immediately reply to requests for comment from multiple outlets.

The Portland Pickles argue that their brand resonates with fans due to its playful, unconventional spirit, which they say is now at risk.

The lawsuit claims Disney’s actions were “intentional” and “brazen,” accusing the company of leveraging its market power to appropriate a community-built brand.

Legal experts suggest the case hinges on whether Disney’s use of “Pickles” creates genuine consumer confusion. The term’s generic nature may complicate the Pickles’ claims.

The Portland Pickles remain steadfast.

“Fueled by incredible support from our fans and community members from all walks of life, we felt we had no choice but to protect our rights — not just for ourselves, but on behalf of the little guy,” the team said via statement a day after the lawsuit was filed.

