Basketball legend Lynette Woodard is walking back negative comments she made about basketball phenom Caitlin Clark.

According to Fox News, Woodard changed her tune on Clark becoming the NCAA women’s all-time leading scorer, a record previously held by Woodard.

Woodard previously said that she did not believe that Clark had actually broke her record during a speech at the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association convention in Cleveland on Saturday, according to the New York Post.

Her reason? Clark had an unfair advantage.

Woodard noted that, when she played for the University of Kansas in the 1970s and 1980s, there was no three-point shot, and the women had to use a men’s basketball.

Clark has utilized the three-point shot to her advantage, draining over 500 shots from beyond the arc during her four seasons at Iowa. The men’s basketball used in Woodard’s day was also larger than the current basketball women use today.

“I’ll just go ahead and get the elephant out of the room: I don’t think my record has been broken,” Woodard said, the Post reported.

But apparently, Woodard has come to see the light, acknowledging, “Caitlin holds the scoring record,” Fox reported.

Do you like Caitlin Clark? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (249 Votes) No: 2% (4 Votes)

“To clarify my remarks made at an awards ceremony on Saturday, no one respects Caitlin Clark’s accomplishments more than I do,” Woodard wrote.

“My message was: a lot has changed, on and off the court, which makes it difficult to compare statistical accomplishments from different eras,” she explained.

Woodard’s previous comments were not well received, being labeled “jealous,” “salty,” and “the cringiest thing I’ve ever seen in sports,” according to Unilad.

It’s comments like these that demonstrate why Caitlin Clark has catapulted women’s basketball to the forefront of the sports world. She stands for everything that sports fans love and not what they hate.

Caitlin Clark embodies the ideal face of a sport: exceptionally talented, tenacious yet humble, and uninterested in using her platform to impose her political beliefs on the audience.

Her popularity has only continued to skyrocket, as her final three collegiate games set viewership records.

She even reportedly received a $5 million offer to play in Ice Cube’s BIG3 3-on-3 basketball league.

So, while Clark is currently on top of the sporting world, it’s sad to see Woodard try and tear down the best thing that’s happened to women’s sports in years.

The sports media has largely taken a woke approach to women’s sports over the past few years, campaigning for pay increases and arguing that transgender athletes should be able to compete against women. This has stymied any possible chance for women’s sports to grow, as coverage of such feels more like a lecture on politics rather than reporting on sports.

Many perceive female athletes have exhibited jealously akin to Woodard’s at the success of their male counterparts and demand that they receive the pay and recognition that male athletes do, all in the name of equity.

Do these people seriously think that promulgating wokeness is really what is going to bring people to watch women’s sports?

This is why Clark has been so good for women’s sports. Her skill and lack of woke agenda have led to women’s basketball becoming the most talked about sport this year.

And now that women’s sports are center stage, sports media pundits should drop their politics and allow the interest in stars like Clark to carry women’s sports into the future.

Woodard was right to acknowledge Clark as the all-time scoring leader, and its admirable she walked back her previous remarks.

Hopefully, athletes like Caitlin Clark can bring about positive change in the world of sports, where the sport itself, and not some nefarious woke agenda, can go back to being the primary focus.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.