Basketball Team Surprises Teammate With New Shoes in Heartwarming Video

By Kim Davis
Published January 25, 2020 at 12:12am
A high school basketball team has been praised for rallying around a teammate who didn’t receive anything for Christmas.

Inside the gymnasium at Glenn High School in Leander, Texas, the team’s motto, “Family,” is displayed on signs and is the word the team shouts as it breaks from its daily huddle.

The motto is more than just a word to the players on the Grizzlies boys basketball team, who brought the meaning of family to one teammate who needed a bit of encouragement.

Brandon Albert told Spectrum News that the act of kindness was triggered by some sad news the team received after winter break.

As the players chatted excitedly with one another about what they had received for Christmas, team member David Kra said very little.

“David said he got nothing,” Albert told Spectrum.

The sad words pricked the teenagers’ hearts and moved them to action.

“We didn’t know why, and it wasn’t our place to ask, but we knew we wanted to get him something,” Albert said.

The players immediately began a group chat, asking one another if they would be willing to pitch in money to buy their friend some Christmas gifts.

The players gave generously, and the team was able to purchase a new pair of shoes and a sweater they thought Kra would like.

During practice, the team presented Kra with the wrapped presents, a gesture that Kra said he will never forget.

As he unwrapped the gifts, Kra, described as relatively stoic regarding his emotions, burst into an enormous grin as he plopped happily down onto a bench to enjoy the moment.

“Definitely very surprising. I wasn’t expecting it, obviously,” Kra told Spectrum.

“It’s something I’ll remember for the rest of my life, something that’s in my mind forever.”

Jacob Stacks watched with joy as his teammate opened the gifts, celebrating a belated Christmas as family.

“To us, family is more than just a word, we’re all brothers here,” Stacks said. “Seeing him smile and show some emotion, it was a good feeling.”

The video of Kra opening his gifts has gone viral, with millions of views across social media platforms, but Kra does not seem to mind.

“Shows that we all have each other’s back,” Kra said. “If anybody needs anything we’re all there to support them.” ​

