SECTIONS
US News
Print

Bass Pro Shops Pulls ‘Trail of Tears’ Rifle After Picture Sparks Outrage

A Bass Pro Shop signSusan Montgomery / ShutterstockThe Bass Pro Shops chain got some unwanted publicity this week when a customer at an Arkansas store posted a picture of a gun for sale that appeared to commemorate the "Trail of Tears" removal of Cherokee Indians from the Eastern states. The company explained that the rifle was not in stock, but had been brought to the store in a trade, but still apologized. (Susan Montgomery / Shutterstock)

By The Western Journal
at 12:53pm
Print

Bass Pro Shops pulled a used 1978 Winchester rifle commemorating the Cherokee Trail of Tears from one of its Arkansas store’s shelves and apologized to the tribe after a photo of the gun led to calls to boycott the outdoor gear chain.

A customer in Rogers, Arkansas, posted photos of the rifle on Twitter, leading to accusations that Bass Pro was profiting from the tragic forced relocation of the Cherokee Nation that began in 1838.

More than 4,000 Cherokee died during the more than 1,000-mile walk to what is now Oklahoma in what is known as the Trail of Tears.

The company’s communications director, Jack Wlezien, told The Tulsa World that the rifle was acquired from a trade-in and is not part of the store’s standard stock.

“It’s a niche product that came in on a trade,” Wlezien said.

TRENDING: Archaeologists Thrilled by Discovery of Ancient ‘Jesus Face’ Painting

“As you can imagine, there are a wide range of firearms traded on a regular basis, and there wasn’t much deep consideration about the individual gun from a merchandising standpoint by our (sales) associate, but now we are taking steps to be sure we’re dealing with it appropriately.”

The one gun led to a a firestorm of social media protest after the initial tweet was published.

Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr. issued a statement applauding applauded the company’s decision to remove the rifle and “for using the incident as a teaching moment.”

“The Cherokee Nation commends Bass Pro Shops’ swift and decisive action to remove a 1978 Winchester rifle commemorating the Trail of Tears from a store’s shelf and applauds Bass Pro Shops for using the incident as a teaching moment for its employees,” the statement read.

RELATED: Actual Descendant of Pocahontas Speaks Out on Elizabeth Warren’s DNA Test – ‘I Feel Betrayed’

Do you support Bass Pro Shops?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“The Cherokee Nation commemorates and memorializes the Trail of Tears. As Cherokee Nation citizens, it eternally remains a testament to our resilience, fortitude and perseverance.

“The story of the Trail of Tears is one of survival and the ability to adapt and survive in unimaginable circumstances. We hope in today’s environment companies will reach out to Native tribes to better understand our history.”

The Tulsa World reported that according to the website winchestercollector.org, a .30-30 or .22-caliber Winchester Model 1894 “Cherokee Carbine” that matches the image of the Bass Pro Shops rifle was one of dozens of Winchester rifles manufactured from 1964 to 2006.

The weapons annually commemorated people and historic events, including Bat Masterson, John Wayne and the purchase of Alaska from Russia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

First lady Melania TrumpChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Melania Trump Publicly Calls for White House Official To Be Removed

Michael Bastasch

Climate change activists take part in a sit-in Tuesday outside Rep. Nancy Pelosi's office.Sunrise Movement / Twitter

Ocasio-Cortez, Activists Occupy Nancy Pelosi’s Office and Start Making Demands

Nick Givas

Mike HuckabeeABC News screen shot

Corruption: Mike Huckabee Unloads on Florida’s Close Recount Numbers – ‘Not Accidental’

Steven Beyer

A volcanic crater at Campi Flegrei in Italy.Peter Schwarz / Shutterstock

Dangerous Supervolcano Appears To Be Gearing Up for Eruption

Randy DeSoto

Florida governor and Republican senatorial candidate Rick Scott addresses the crowd as he attends a Get out the Vote Rally at AmeriKooler on Nov. 5, 2018, in Hialeah, Florida.Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Republican Rick Scott Gains Votes in Florida Recount, Calls on Democrat Nelson To Concede

Randy DeSoto

Illegal immigrants climb fence in MexicoGuillermo Arias / Getty Images

Caravan Hits US-Mexico Border, Members Immediately Start Climbing Fence

Chris Agee

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, left, and Democratic rival Beto O'Rourke.Justin Sullivan / Getty Images; Laura Buckman / AFP / Getty Images

Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke Turn Chance Airport Encounter into Moment of ‘Inspiration’

Steven Beyer

Dr. Brenda Snipes, Broward County Supervisor of Elections, makes a statement during a canvassing board meeting on Nov. 10, 2018.Joe Skipper / Getty Images

Broward Election Supervisor Brenda Snipes Says She’s Served Her ‘Purpose,’ Now It’s ‘Time To Move on’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.