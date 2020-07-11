SECTIONS
Bath & Body Works Employee Yells 'F--- Donald Trump' at Man Wearing MAGA Face Mask

By Randy DeSoto
Published July 11, 2020 at 6:33am
Jeremiah Cota was taking a break from the desert heat and enjoying time with family when he suddenly heard “F— Donald Trump” yelled at him as they walked through a popular upscale mall in Arizona.

Cota, the director of strategic initiatives for the Republican Party’s Trump Victory Committee campaign in Arizona, was wearing a Make America Great Again face mask when the incident happened in front of the Bath & Body Works at the Scottsdale Fashion Square.

Cota, accompanied by his cousin and her little daughter, saw that the expletive had been fired off by an employee standing near the store entrance.

Trump Victory spokesperson Keith Schipper told The Western Journal that Cota needed to take a second to process what he thought he had just heard and then decided to inform the store’s manager.

He proceeded into the Bath & Body Works and asked the woman who had just yelled ‘F— Donald Trump’ at him for her store’s manager. She told him she was the manager.

Cota recorded the encounter on his phone.

“You said, ‘F— Donald Trump?'” he asked.

Do you approve of how Bath & Body Works responded to the incident?

“Yeah, because that’s how I feel,” she confirmed.

Cota posted the video on Twitter, tagging Bath & Body Works.

As of the time of publication, the video had been viewed approximately 1 million times.

Replies from Bath & Body Works’ official Twitter account followed.

“We’d like the opportunity to speak with you about your experience, Jeremiah. Please DM us your phone number and best time to contact you. Thank you!” was one.

“We assure you we [are] taking this seriously and partnering with the appropriate team for further review,” the chain added in response to another Twitter user.

The Western Journal reached out to Bath & Body Works and received a response via email stating the employee in question no longer works with the company.

“We absolutely do not condone these actions, as all customers should be treated with respect,” the statement from a spokesperson read.

“We are working to connect with the customer to share our deepest apologies for his experience. The associate in the video is no longer employed by the company.”

Schipper described the incident as sadly another example of intolerance from those opposed to Trump.

“People should be able to go to the mall with their family and enjoy some time and not have to worry whether they’re going to be yelled at for who they support for president,” he said.

Schipper noted it was not the first time Trump supporters in Arizona have experienced unacceptable behavior directed toward them.

He pointed to a far more serious example in late May in Bullhead City, when an object, thought at first to be a bullet, shattered a window at the Mojave County Republican Office, while six people hosting an online MAGA Meet Up were inside.

Fox News reported that local police did not believe it was a bullet, but an RNC official said witnesses, some of whom were military veterans, described the impact as “extremely loud and quick” and said it “seemed like a gunshot, based on their experience with weaponry.”

It was a “scary situation” for the volunteers in the building at the time, the official said.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

