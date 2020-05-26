Former Florida Republican Rep. Allen West is at home and on the mend following a motorcycle accident, and says he credits God with saving his life.

West, who was involved in an accident Saturday that put him in a Texas hospital, spoke with reporters Monday as he was leaving the facility.

In his first media interview since the accident, he expressed his gratitude that God allowed him to walk away from the crash.

“I shouldn’t be here, probably, but I thank Lord Almighty for allowing me to see another day,” he told KWTX, adding that he will soon be back to work championing conservative causes in Texas.

“[We have to] tell all of these progressive, socialist leftists that are coming in here, you can’t have Texas.”

West also posted a short video on his Facebook page Monday with an update about his recovery.

“I’m back home now, I just want to thank you all for all your prayers,” the retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel said.

“I just thank God that I was able to make it through. It’s going to be a little time to recover, but I’ll be back out there,” added West, whose arm was in a sling and whose hands were bandaged.

In an an apparent reference to the lacerations on his face due to the accident, the conservative activist and former lawmaker put his sense of humor on display by joking that the newly announced “Scarface” film will star him.

“Hopefully, I’ll be running at least a mile within a week,” West joked.

“But if y’all didn’t know, they’re making a new ‘Scarface’ movie and I’m going to be starring in it.

“But thank you, we’ve got to continue to fight for Texas, we’ve got to continue to fight for America,” he said.

“This may slow me down a little bit, but it’s not going to keep me from doing what God would have me to do, and that’s to protect this great state and this great country,” West continued.

“God bless you all and thank you again. We’ll see you out there.”

The Dallas Morning News reported West was riding his motorcycle outside of Waco, Texas, on Saturday when the crash occurred. According to a post on West’s Facebook page, he was cut off by a vehicle and collided with another motorcyclist.

Both motorcyclists were taken to the same hospital, the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center — Hillcrest in Waco, and neither sustained any life-threatening injuries, the post said.

Prior to the accident, West had led a Texas Freedom Rally event in Austin, where he championed the further reopening of Texas amid the coronavirus outbreak.

West’s Twitter account shared images of him leaving the hospital Monday and going home to continue his recovery.

LTC West is leaving the hospital and heading home! To sign the virtual get well card, go to https://t.co/r5UqaaRhU6 pic.twitter.com/Ms3i0PU1hr — Allen West (@AllenWest) May 25, 2020

“I remember the motorcycle going out from under me, from the rear, just going through the air and rolling around a lot,” he told KWTX, referring to the moment the crash occurred.

“I was blessed the first people to come up to me, one was a doctor, one was a nurse and one was an EMT, so they knew exactly what to do,” West said.

“I’m just glad to be alive,” he added.

“God bless Texas and God bless America.”

