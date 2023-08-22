Battle for Second? DeSantis Urged to Defend Trump, 'Hammer' Ramaswamy in Debate - Report

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis might surprise the audience of Wednesday’s Republican presidential primary debate in Milwaukee with an unconventional strategy.

A strategist for a super PAC unofficially affiliated with the candidate’s campaign shared documents urging DeSantis to defend his chief rival for the nomination, according to The New York Times.

The report Thursday said Jeff Roe, chief strategist for the Never Back Down PAC, shared strategy memos urging the atypical debate strategy on the website of his consulting company, Axiom Strategies, last week.

Roe urged DeSantis to criticize businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, a dark horse candidate who is in third place but rising in the polls.

According to the Times, the documents advise portraying Ramaswamy — who has donated to Democratic candidates — as an “inauthentic conservative.”

The consultant also urged the governor to openly defend former President Donald Trump in response to the prospect of an attack from former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who has tried to separate himself from the pack as the most outspoken anti-Trump candidate.

“There are four basic must-dos,” the memo urged DeSantis — using the name “GRD” for the candidate, possibly to avert federal law barring campaign coordination with super PACs.

“1. Attack Joe Biden and the media 3-5 times.

“2. State GRD’s positive vision 2-3 times.

“3. Hammer Vivek Ramaswamy in a response.

“4. Defend Donald Trump in absentia in response to a Chris Christie attack.”

The Times said the documents were removed from the Axiom website after it reached out to Never Back Down to ask about them. Neither the super PAC nor the DeSantis campaign responded to requests for comment, the outlet said.

While Roe’s advice might seem bizarre to observers of the Republican primary, it’s not without precedent.

For example, Christie aggressively targeted Florida Sen. Marco Rubio during the 2016 GOP primary race, seeking his voters rather than those of front-runner Trump.

Some conservatives — including Trump critic Ann Coulter — rebuffed the campaign advice as political hogwash.

More of the worst campaign advice I’ve ever seen: <<4. Defend Donald Trump in absentia …>> Are you retarded?https://t.co/ENLAY1CT8p — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 17, 2023

Another Never Back Down memo urged DeSantis to scrutinize Ramaswamy’s belief in the religion of Hinduism, according to the Times.

The memo also pointed out Ramaswamy’s 2022 book included a defense of the Hindu caste system practiced in India — long considered at odds with American concepts of equality before the law and meritocracy.

Trump has indicated he won’t be attending any GOP debates.

DeSantis and Ramaswamy are both expected to attend.

