There’s a Battle for the Soul of America: Christians Must Stand Firm

There is a war raging throughout our nation — a battle for the soul of America. Unfortunately, a chief defender of liberty is the lukewarm, double-minded Church which embraces political correctness and has succumbed to fearful, blasphemous spirits. It is imperative that a remnant rise from the rubble, stand upon the Rock of their Salvation, and assume their roles in Church leadership and public discourse.

By God’s grace and mercy, conservatives maintain a majority in the Senate from the 2018 midterm elections. It is imperative that the confirmation process of conservative judges to the judiciary go forward. Filling the judiciary with judges who adhere to the original intent of the Founding Fathers will shape the courts for generations.

Noah Webster once said, “If a republican government fails to secure public prosperity and happiness, it must be because the citizens neglect the Divine Commands and elect bad men to make and administer laws.”

Unfortunately, the progress of right government has been hampered by millions of professing Christians, who have a hand in electing and re-electing candidates who support abortion and suppress religious freedom and free speech. As a result, their votes have contributed to the escalation of the anti-God socialists’ indoctrination of the populace, especially that of school-aged children.

The Bible declares, “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom” (II Corinthians 3:17).

God’s providence led to the founding of America. The Founding Fathers trusted in God and were not afraid to apply their precepts to government and society. Their steadfastness resulted in a blessed, prosperous and protected nation.

Christian heritage and faith must be passed down through the generations. It is imperative that those in authority publicly affirm their trust in God and aspire to be history makers in America’s noble heritage.

May they possess and display the…

• Wisdom of Thomas Jefferson: “God, who gave us life, gave us liberty. Can the liberties of a nation be thought secure when we have removed a conviction that these liberties are the gift of God?”

• Vision of President Ronald Reagan: “Freedom is a fragile thing and is never more than one generation away from extinction. It is not ours by inheritance; it must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation, for it comes only once to a people. Those who have known freedom, and then lost it, have never known it again.”

• Passion of Congressman Samuel Jackson Randall: “Gentlemen, Christianity is true. The man who doubts it discredits his own intelligence. I have examined this matter for myself. I know that God has given me influence among my fellow men, and as I have a prospect of recovery, I want henceforth to use the influence on the side of Christianity.”

• Judgment and steadfastness of President John Adams: “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

Patriot Samuel Adams succinctly laid out a plan to sustain a Christian nation: “Let divines and philosophers, statesmen and patriots, unite their endeavors to renovate the age, by impressing the minds of men with the importance of educating their little boys and girls, of inculcating the minds of youth the fear and love of the Deity and universal philanthropy, and, in subordinations to these great principles, the love of their country; of instructing them in the art of self-government without which they never can act a wise part in the government of societies, great or small; in short, of leading them in the study and practice of the exalted virtues of the Christian system.”

God’s will is for America to succeed, but only if we as a nation acknowledging Him as the sovereign Lord of our nation. If America fails, it will be because of the Church’s inability to teach and practice the infallible Word of God. God will have His way. He will not stand for fence-sitters and double-mindedness. Believers desire God’s blessings, but why should our disobedience be exempt from His anger?

Christians who vote their worldview rather than one political party will elect like-minded elected officials with a servant’s heart, a fear of the Lord, and zeal for truth and righteousness. Servant leaders do their best to serve their constituency and endeavor to draft laws and regulations that do not oppress their constituents. Honest legislators will strive for transparency in government and guard against unlawful personal financial gain.

In the words of Senate Chaplain Peter Marshall: “The choice before us is plain: Christ or chaos, conviction or compromise, discipline or disintegration. I am rather tired of hearing about our rights and privileges as American citizens. The time is come-it is now-when we hear about the duties and responsibilities of our citizenship. America’s future depends upon her accepting and demonstrating God’s government.”

God promises, “If My people who are called by My Name will seek My face and humble themselves and pray and change their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and forgive them and heal their land” (II Chronicles 7:14). It appears that instead of humbling themselves, many believers have done lip service before their Maker, the Lord God Almighty.

“‘Even now,’ declares the Lord, ‘return to Me with all your hearts, with fasting and weeping and mourning.’Rend your heart and not your garments.'”(Joel 2:12). God is a jealous, righteous God and will not tolerate playing second fiddle to gods of this world. “For those who honor Me, I will honor, and those who despise Me shall be lightly esteemed” (I Samuel 2:30b).

Our prayer should be that God’s people choose to conduct themselves “in a manner worthy of the Gospel of Christ, standing firm in one spirit, and striving together as one for the faith of the Gospel without being frightened in any way by those who oppose them” (Philippians 1:27-28).

Deborah R. Leininger serves as the state director of Concerned Women for America of Illinois and Illinois regional coordinator for the National Day of Prayer Task Force.

