Battleground Senate Dem Stuns by Aligning Himself with Trump and Dissing Biden in Telling New Ad

Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. Bob Casey is apparently getting increasingly desperate — so desperate, in fact, he’s looking to throw President Joe Biden under the bus.

In an ad cut by Casey, one of several vulnerable Democrats going into this cycle, a Pennsylvania couple who happen to be married to each other despite differing politics — one Republican, one Democrat — say that they’re on the same side in voting for the Dem.

However, why they say they’re supporting the incumbent is going to raise some eyebrows, both at the White House and on the campaign trail. Notably, on two of the three issues, the couple says they’re bucking the Democratic orthodoxy under the Biden-Harris administration, both on fracking and China tariffs.

Marygrace and Joe, from Old Forge, Pennsylvania, are assumedly not actors. (After the “Man Enough” debacle, anyhow, I hope Casey’s people weren’t dumb enough to fall into this trap.) They’re both on differing sides of the political aisle, even though they share marital “bliss” inside the home. (Their words, not mine; “Bliss” is the title of the dim, sugary ad, in fact.)

So, what are three of the reasons they’re voting for Casey, inter alia? First, he’s going to fight so-called “greedflation.” OK, that’s a Democrat talking point, so spot him that.

Next: “Casey bucked Biden to protect fracking.”

Hrm. Wonder if that has anything to do with 1) the fact that Pennsylvania is an energy-producing state or 2) Casey’s opponent, Dave McCormick, cut this ad prominently featuring Kamala Harris’ promise to end fracking during her 2020 presidential campaign just after Casey lent her his endorsement for president in the wake of Joe Biden’s abdication.

Bob Casey just endorsed the most liberal nominee in U.S. history. pic.twitter.com/J0V6W7CUlh — Dave McCormick (@DaveMcCormickPA) July 23, 2024

Third point: Casey “sided with Trump to end NAFTA and put tariffs on China to stop them from cheating.”

Again, one imagines this isn’t popular at the White House:







Yes, you may approve this message, Mr. Casey, but the president and vice president probably don’t. Don’t worry, at least 50 percent of that duo will forget about it posthaste.

It’s worth noting there’s some context behind the ad: Casey is trying to convince Pennsylvania voters that he’ll cast his Senate votes in their interest. This is of some importance considering the fact there’s not only a large pro-energy vote but a large pro-life vote, too.

Casey already betrayed them by saying that he would not only work with a potential Harris administration to nuke the filibuster to make Roe v. Wade federal law.

“I think it makes sense to change the rule,” Casey told CNN after Harris’ controversial announcement, adding he’d expand nuking the filibuster to a host of other issues, as well.

“Well, I’ll just say what I believe. I believe for a long time that the 60-vote rule has been an impediment to progress on a whole host of fronts, including voting rights, which we tried to pass in 2022,” he added.

“And in the process of trying to pass the bill, we tried to change the rule. So we can pass voting rights. I think the same is true for women’s rights, workers’ rights, so common sense gun measures to reduce gun violence. So on a whole host of fronts.”

In other words, pretty much everything under the sun. And, as those on social media pointed out, it’s not like Casey is some kind of independent-minded chap who bucks very much of the Democratic agenda:

This ad is BONKERS. Bob Casey votes with Biden like 99% of the time. pic.twitter.com/ABLjVnvQcb — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 18, 2024

But, as others pointed out, this might be more telling than you can imagine:

New ad from Bob Casey in #PASen hugs Trump. For the first time. I think his polling must say the same thing our polling says. #McCormickMomentum pic.twitter.com/DUKVwJClFA — Brad Todd (@BradOnMessage) October 18, 2024

I don’t think I’ve ever seen an ad from a Democrat incumbent Senator denouncing the sitting Democrat president and bear-hugging policies of his Republican predecessor. Sort of a telling move by Bob Casey Jr., no? — Will Upton (@wupton) October 18, 2024

In the last few weeks of the campaign, McCormick has leaned on Casey’s promise to end the filibuster at the forefront of his messaging to undecided voters.

“There is no senator who has flip-flopped more on this issue than Sen. Casey. He previously said as a senator, he wanted to overturn Roe v. Wade. Sen. Casey said there should be one exception, the life of the mother,” McCormick said during the final debate with Casey on Tuesday.

“He was one of the most pro-life senators in the Senate and has flip-flopped his position. I don’t know how someone flip flops on this position when they held it so strongly then. and don’t hold it now.

“There is no one who has less credibility on this issue than Sen. Casey,” he added.

And thus, he should have absolutely no credibility as he tries to ditch Joe Biden in the waning weeks of the campaign, either.

However, make no mistake: the fact that Casey is willing to ditch the Biden-Harris White House in what should be one of the safer races for Senate Democrats in swing states — and which isn’t a safe state for Harris — ought to be a telling red flag about her chance at 1600 Pennsylvania or Democrats’ chances more broadly.

