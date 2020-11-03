An undecided Wisconsin voter announced on Fox News that she was likely planning to cast her ballot for President Donald Trump in Tuesday’s election.

Caitlin Singleton, who was part of an undecided voters panel Monday on “Fox & Friends,” reflected on the 2016 election and the past four years.

“I did vote for Hillary [Clinton] in 2016 and have ever since I was able to vote, voted Democrat,” Singleton said. “This time around I am leaning towards Trump strongly. I’d say 90 percent leading towards Trump. I don’t think there’s much that will change my mind between now and tomorrow.”

“His policies for the most part are what has pushed me towards looking at him more closely. You know from where I was last year to now is a complete 180. I think it’s shocked a lot of people,” she continued.

Singleton mentioned that she is voting in person, though it’s worth noting that mail-in ballots are arriving in massive numbers in the state, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of this morning in Wisconsin, there were 141,776 outstanding absentee ballots. Those can be returned to the polls in most places today Voters who have not returned their absentee ballots can also vote at the polls Also, you can register to vote at the polls today https://t.co/9DSphoeQhr — Scott Bauer (@sbauerAP) November 3, 2020

Having undecided voters in battleground states like Wisconsin as late as the day before the election is huge for both presidential campaigns.

That being said, polling data hints that Trump is the underdog, just like he was in the 2016 election.

The Trump campaign made it a point to visit Wisconsin in the final few days of the campaign, holding a rally in Kenosha on Monday night.

The RealClearPolitics polling average shows Democratic nominee Joe Biden with a 6.7 percentage point polling lead in Wisconsin.

In 2016, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was ahead by 6.5 points in the polls going into Election Day, but lost the state by a little over 20,000 votes.

When Trump surrogates refer to the polls being wrong in 2016, they are almost directly referring to Wisconsin and other Rust Belt states, where polls showed Clinton significantly ahead of Trump.

While we don’t know whether Rust Belt polling will be proven inaccurate again, Trump will need more undecided voters like Singleton to assure a second term.

Former Republican Rep. Sean Duffy spoke about the state of the race in Wisconsin on Sunday.

“So like in 2016,” he told Fox News, “throw those polls away. This is a really close race in Wisconsin. I think it’s a one-point race either way.”

From The Kitchen Table: I’ll tell you why the polls are wrong in WI & why Trump will win this tight race. https://t.co/Xwrq18bz8M pic.twitter.com/D1EtVZlkhh — Sean Duffy (@SeanDuffyWI) October 31, 2020

Wisconsin is just one piece of the puzzle for the Trump team, as many wonder if lightning can strike twice.

