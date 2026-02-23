BBC Apologizes After Man with Tourette Syndrome Screams Racial Slur at Black Presenters During BAFTA Awards

Controversy took over at a British film awards event after outbursts — including the n-word — interrupted two black presenters on stage.

The slur took place while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo, who starred in “Sinners,” were presenting the award for best visual effects. It was not cut from the broadcast, according to NBC News.

“Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the BAFTA Film Awards 2026,” a BBC representative said.

“This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and was not intentional. We apologize for any [offense] caused by the language heard,” the BBC said.

#BAFTAFilmAwards host Alan Cumming thanked the audience for their “understanding” after a series of audible outbursts from Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson interrupted the ceremony. • One incident saw Davidson shout the n-word while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on… pic.twitter.com/Spk5MlExxV — Variety (@Variety) February 22, 2026



The outbursts appeared to come from John Davidson, whose life was the inspiration for the film “I Swear.”

The movie explores Davidson’s diagnosis of Tourette syndrome and his efforts to increase awareness of the syndrome, one symptom of which is uncontrollable swearing.

As reported by Variety, Davidson dropped other f-bombs during the event.

“You may have noticed some strong language in the background. This can be part of how Tourette’s syndrome shows up for some people as the film explores that experience,” event host Alan Cumming told the crowd.

“Thanks for your understanding and helping create a respectful space for everyone,” he said.

Cumming added one more explanation.

“If you have seen the film ‘I Swear,’ you will know that film is about the experience of a person with Tourette syndrome. Tourette’s syndrome is a disability, and the tics you’ve heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette’s syndrome has no control over their language. We apologize if you were offended.”

Tourette Syndrome activist John Davidson was heard shouting the N-word during Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo’s presentation at the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday. 🎥 BAFTA Awards pic.twitter.com/VIQveFhVvQ — TMZ (@TMZ) February 23, 2026



Hannah Beachler, the production designer for “Sinners,” was not appeased.

“I keep trying to write about what happened at the BAFTAs, and I can’t find the words. The situation is almost impossible, but it happened 3 times that night, and one of the three times was directed at myself on the way to dinner after the show,” she wrote in a post on X.

“And a third time at a Black woman. I understand and deeply know why this is an impossible situation. I know we must handle this with grace and continue to push through. But what made the situation worse was the throw away apology of ‘if you were offended,’” she wrote on X.

“Of course we were offended … but our frequency, our spiritual vibration is tuned to a higher level than what happened. I am not [steel], this did not bounce off of me, but I exist above it. It can’t take away from who I am as an artist,” she wrote.

