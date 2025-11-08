BBC Finds Star Anchor Showed Bias by Correctly Pointing Out 'Pregnant People' are 'Women' During Report

On the surface, the transgender issue seems like nothing more than an opportunity for woke liberals to virtue signal.

When powerful people try to censor obvious truth on that issue, however, one begins to suspect that the invalidation of truth itself represents their ultimate goal.

According to The Times of London, the BBC has punished anchor Martine Croxall for a singular act of on-air bravery when, in June, she changed the woke BBC teleprompter script from “pregnant people” to “women.”

News of Croxall’s punishment came one day after the U.K.’s Telegraph reported “effective censorship” of transgenderism-related stories at the BBC. Indeed, a leaked internal memo written by a former independent BBC advisor cited a “constant drip-feed of one-sided stories.”

BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit has censured Croxall for violating its rules pertaining to “impartiality,” per The Times of London.

Croxall, in fact, did more than correct the woke teleprompter. She briefly rolled her eyes in a clear show of exasperation with the phrase “pregnant people.”

BBC reporter Martine Croxall, CORRECTS her teleprompter to “women” after trying to make her refer to women as “pregnant people” Incredible pic.twitter.com/CvqmMfiu43 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2025

Meanwhile, on the social media platform X, “Harry Potter” author and women’s advocate J.K. Rowling described Croxall as her “new favourite BBC presenter.”

But the ECU would not tolerate Croxall’s truth-telling.

“The ECU considered the facial expression… laid it open to the interpretation that it indicated a particular viewpoint in the controversies currently surrounding trans identity, and the congratulatory messages Croxall later received on social media, together with the critical views expressed in the complaints to the BBC, tended to confirm that the impression of her having expressed a personal view was widely shared across the spectrum of opinion on the issue,” the ECU said in a statement, per The Times of London.

“As giving the strong impression of expressing a personal view on a controversial matter, even if inadvertently, falls short of the BBC’s expectations of its presenters and journalists in relation to impartiality, the ECU upheld the complaints,” the statement added.

X users reacted by likening the BBC’s punishment related to her “facial expression” to history’s most famous dystopian novel.

In George Orwell’s “Nineteen Eighty-Four,” the totalitarian regime invented an offense called a “facecrime.”

“The smallest thing could give you away,” the story’s narrator wrote. “A nervous tic, an unconscious look of anxiety, a habit of muttering to yourself — anything that carried with it the suggestion of abnormality, of having something to hide. In any case, to wear an improper expression on your face (to look incredulous when a victory was announced, for example) was itself a punishable offence.”

In 1984 Orwell predicted “FaceCrime”. And now, here we are… pic.twitter.com/LEo2mXQlR5 — Andrew Graham (@SpitTheBluePill) November 6, 2025

Woke BBC doing the Orwell meme thing again. pic.twitter.com/r4T6qCAwor — mark (@markr360) November 6, 2025

Winston Smith, the protagonist in “Nineteen Eighty-Four,” addressed the matter of truth versus censorship in a diary entry.

“Freedom is the freedom to say that two plus two make four,” he wrote. “If that is granted, all else follows.”

The BBC and other transgender-aligned institutions refuse to grant that freedom.

