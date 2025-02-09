Beachgoers Get Own Brand of Justice When Alleged Pervert Spotted by Woman

It was a Brazilian beatdown.

Infuriated locals around Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, berated and pounded a naked man allegedly pleasing himself beneath the waves.

Children were reportedly in close proximity before the incident unfolded, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported Jan. 28.

The incident began when a woman spotted the man in question and started shouting at him.

Footage recorded by a witness showed a crowd gathering as an angry beachgoer waded toward the purported pervert.

A man was pummeled by bystanders after he was caught pleasuring himself in the waves at a busy beach.

The disturbing incident took place on the shores of a beach in the Copacabana area of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sun pic.twitter.com/r3zIvyqsOy — MassiVeMaC (@SchengenStory) January 31, 2025

day as children and other beachgoers were swimming.

Footage recorded by a witness showed the man, who was naked, with his back turned to the beach as a woman began shouting in his direction. pic.twitter.com/yM0aBGpmCM — MassiVeMaC (@SchengenStory) January 31, 2025

The angry sunbather is then seen grabbing the man by the nape before shoving him into the water a couple of times.

Another man in a black jersey then walked up and appeared to smack the alleged deviant.

He later continued to beat the man before another local slapped the nude swimmer with an open hand twice.

More beachgoers continued to pound the man before he eventually put his swim trunks back on, according to the Daily Mail.

Article 233 of the Brazilian Penal Code prohibits obscene acts in public, according to the Mail.

Offenders face either a fine or a jail sentence up to one year.

Copacabana is sometimes referred to as the world’s most famous beach, according to the Trvl Channel.

The beach spans 3 miles in front of the city of Rio de Janeiro.

