Beachgoers Get Own Brand of Justice When Alleged Pervert Spotted by Woman

 By Ole Braatelien  February 9, 2025 at 7:30am
It was a Brazilian beatdown.

Infuriated locals around Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, berated and pounded a naked man allegedly pleasing himself beneath the waves.

Children were reportedly in close proximity before the incident unfolded, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported Jan. 28.

The incident began when a woman spotted the man in question and started shouting at him.

Footage recorded by a witness showed a crowd gathering as an angry beachgoer waded toward the purported pervert.

WARNING: The following video contains images that some may find offensive.

In cases where sexual crime is being committed, should citizens be allowed to intervene with significant force to stop the criminal?

The angry sunbather is then seen grabbing the man by the nape before shoving him into the water a couple of times.

Another man in a black jersey then walked up and appeared to smack the alleged deviant.

He later continued to beat the man before another local slapped the nude swimmer with an open hand twice.

More beachgoers continued to pound the man before he eventually put his swim trunks back on, according to the Daily Mail.

Article 233 of the Brazilian Penal Code prohibits obscene acts in public, according to the Mail.

Offenders face either a fine or a jail sentence up to one year.

Copacabana is sometimes referred to as the world’s most famous beach, according to the Trvl Channel.

The beach spans 3 miles in front of the city of Rio de Janeiro.

Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien has written for The Western Journal since 2022. He earned his bachelor's from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




