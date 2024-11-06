Beautiful: Joy Reid Melts Down on MSNBC As it Becomes Clear Trump Will Win

Of all the pundits who had a bad election night on the blue side of cable news, perhaps none had such a terrible one as MSNBC’s Joy Reid.

In between blaming the “patriarchy” and “white women” for refusing to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in sufficient numbers to calling her home state of Florida an “extreme right-wing fascist state,” Reid’s performance on the peacock network’s cable news annex went bad-viral as it became clearer and clearer that former President Donald Trump would be returning to the White House.

The first signs of a full-on meltdown came as it became clear Democratic Rep. Colin Allred was not going to unseat incumbent Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in the only possible pickup for Democrats on Tuesday.

Reid claimed, absent any evidence, that there was voter suppression.

“It’s … a very voter-suppressed state,” she said. “And the focus of voter suppression coming from that state capital is Harris County, where Houston is.”

THE MSNBC MELTDOWN STARTS NOW: After @TedCruz won BIG in Texas, MSNBC’s Joy Reid claims without evidence that the state had rampant voter suppression. pic.twitter.com/wRvTUyopwh — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 6, 2024

“They are relentless in it,” she continued, saying that black voters “are deeply suppressed.”

Those “deeply suppressed” black voters still managed to make up 12 percent of the electorate and cast 13 percent of their votes for Cruz, a relatively high number for a GOP candidate in a state that Democrats were targeting. That’s per a Washington Post exit poll which also found that 52 percent of the Latino vote — also historically “suppressed” by the GOP — went to Cruz. They’re so suppressed that they don’t even know it.

But I digress, because the night was young and so was the rolling meltdown that was Joy Reid’s performance.

Later on, when it became clear that Harris would not carry the swing state of North Carolina — in what would be the least of her problems on election night — Reid said that “we have to be blunt about why.”

“Black voters came through for Kamala Harris. White women voters did not,” she said.

What came out of Reid’s mouth next sounds more like free association about women who won’t “change the way that they interact with the patriarchy” than any sort of coherent thought, something that would become a leitmotif throughout the night.

UNHINGED: MSNBC’s Joy Reid just blamed “white women” & “the patriarchy” for why Kamala Harris lost North Carolina: “Black voters came through for Kamala Harris, white women voters did not…” pic.twitter.com/KxrLXUbeqE — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 6, 2024

And then there was always her calling Florida an “extreme right-wing fascist state” just because it’s no longer a swing state, but a reliably red one.

Raise your hand ✋️ if you want Joy Reid removed from the MSNBC panel for referring to people in Florida as right-wing fascist state pic.twitter.com/l18hOWXsYs — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) November 6, 2024

Things began going downhill from there, with more gloriously unhinged accusations as it became increasingly clear Trump would win — including her berating voters for liking Trump’s rhetoric, claiming that Harris ran a “flawless” campaign and intimating that Trump would allow the Israelis to run “a complete ethnic cleansing of Gaza.”

Joy Reid is going to get sent to a mental institution. She has completely gone off her rocker. pic.twitter.com/7ru4xgkwMX — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 6, 2024

MSNBC’s Joy Reid says a Trump election has given the Israelis the green light to carry out “a complete ethnic cleansing of Gaza”: “Nobody wants Donald Trump more to be president than Bibi Netanyahu, who is backed by a far-right coalition that would like to clear-cut Gaza that… pic.twitter.com/U7uQqtV636 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 6, 2024

UNHINGED: MSNBC’s Joy Reid claims that Kamala Harris auditioned for president “flawlessly” and ran a “perfect campaign.” Seriously. She actually said that. pic.twitter.com/DmSyPc1pEd — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 6, 2024

One is halfway ready for Reid to declare herself a poached egg and demand a large piece of toast to lie down on, just so long as it’s not the patriarchal Wonder Bread white toast.

While there were plenty of media meltdowns Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Reid’s was inarguably the most memorable on cable TV. Rest assured that if these are the delusions that MSNBC and its viewers entertain, as well, it’s going to be an entertaining four years.

