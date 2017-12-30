‘It’s a Beautiful Thing’: Ben Stein Comes Out in Defense of Trump

Conservative economist Ben Stein defended President Donald Trump’s Twitter usage on Fox News, calling it “a totally fair thing.”

“It’s a beautiful thing that he can strike back against the overwhelmingly negative press by getting out his own message,” he said.

Stein praised the president’s use of the platform to go around the media, and even said that some of what he says “is incredibly, unbelivably sensible.”

“Some of the things he says are just basic common sense,” he said. “You have to really love the guy for it.”

However, Stein did emphasize that he wishes Trump was more careful about what he says on the platform. “I think he sometimes should be a little more considerate of thinking about things a little more before he shoots off his Twitter mouth.”

Stein is not a regular Trump supporter. Most recently he denounced the new tax bill on “The Intelligence Report.”

“It’s insane what you can buy in politics in terms of the tax code,” he said, according to Mediaite. “The idea people don’t understand it and therefore we can do it, that’s just a disgraceful excuse.”

Before Trump’s election, Stein said on CBS News that “it’s time for Donald Trump to go back to Trump Tower.”

“Donald Trump, for once do the right thing. Take your boasts and your swindles and your dirty jokes and your jet and go back home,” he said. “And let our great party try to save itself and the nation.”

According to The Washington Times, Trump has tweeted nearly 2,500 times since taking office, changing the way the media cover the presidency and Americans relate to the president.

“Much like the celebrities and athletes who discovered Twitter before him, President Trump uses the platform to tell his story, his way,” Emerson College communication professor David Gerzof Richard told the Washington Times. “There is no editorial board, no fact checkers, no advisers, no filters — just a direct conduit to tens of millions of followers.”

Richard said that the president “uses Twitter like a Death Star laser.”

“If he doesn’t like the position of a politician, reporter or some other person, look out.” he said. “Trump can direct his tweets and, through them, his Twitter followers at a specific individual, thus focusing millions of people on that one person at one time.”

Fox Host Charles Payne reported the Pew Research Center‘s report on the news coverage of U.S. presidents during their first 60 days in office.

In Trump’s first 60 days, 62 percent of the media coverage was negative and only 5 percent positive. In Obama’s first 60 days, 20 percent of the media coverage was negative and 42 percent was positive.

Payne pointed out that only recently has there been a wide range of positive and negative coverage of presidents.

Just over a quarter — 28 percent — of news coverage for Bill Clinton and George W. Bush in their first 60 days as president was negative, and Clinton had 27 percent positive coverage while Bush had 22 percent.

