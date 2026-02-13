Share
Beauty Queen Says She Lost Crown After Rejecting Trans Agenda – Miss America 'Can't Even Define What a Woman Is'

 By Jack Davis  February 13, 2026 at 9:15am
The Miss America organization has lost its way, according to a beauty pageant winner who says she lost her crown because she would not agree that men can become women.

Kayleigh Bush was crowned as Miss North Florida in September 2024, but that did not last for long.

She said the Miss America organization required her to sign a contract that conflicted with her beliefs, according to TMZ.

According to Miss America’s rules, a “female” includes “a born female or an individual who has fully completed Sex Reassignment Surgery,” according to Newsweek.

Bush said she refused to agree to that.

“I was unwilling to agree that little boys can become girls and I took a stand against the Miss America organization and lost my crown as a result of that,” she said.

A pageant representative said that’s not quite accurate, saying Bush “retained her crown” but “simply did not go forward because she refuse to sign the contract every other contestant signed.”

But Bush said the pageant tried to change the rules on her.

“I was asked to sign a contract that was different than the first one that I had agreed to, because they had changed it four weeks after I rightly won,” she said. “And so I didn’t lose my crown because I broke a rule, I lost the crown because I was unwilling to rewrite the truth.”

She said that she and her mother tried to deal with the organization.

“We got on a conference call immediately with one of the directors for the Miss America organization,” she said.

“And weeks and weeks and weeks of pleading with them, sending videos, sending letters, emails, demand letters through Liberty Counsel because they picked up my case and they just said ‘no, no, no,’ and they doubled down,” she described.

“It was disappointing because Miss America has been honoring women for over 100 years and now they can’t even define what a woman is,” she added.

“I used to look up to Miss America because they empowered women, but now it’s really disappointing to see that they’ve abandoned such a common-sense truth — that a man is a man and that a woman is a woman,” Bush said, according to LifeSite News.

She said that she was “disappointed in the Miss America organization but I’m really hoping that they get back on track and return to truth and you know start honoring God in their pageants like they used to.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
