I never thought that Democrats were capable of embarrassment.

Many Americans were appalled last month when members of the San Francisco Board of Education voted to change the names of 44 city schools named after individuals who’d supposedly been linked to oppression.

According to The New Yorker, Abraham Lincoln High School had to be renamed because of the former president’s policies toward Native Americans and George Washington High School because he’d been a slaveowner. Even an elementary school named after Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein had to go because, during her tenure as San Francisco’s mayor in the 1980s, she made the decision to “replace a Confederate flag that was part of a Civic Center display and had been taken down by a protester,” the outlet reported.

Earlier this month, the board spent hours discussing what should be done about a city school whose stringent admission requirements had led to, according to critics, a disproportionate number of white and Asian-American students.

And no one was surprised to hear that the board spent two hours debating whether the background of a gay, white father of a multiracial daughter was diverse enough for him to join the volunteer Parent Advisory Council. Spoiler: It wasn’t.

They didn’t appoint him, and now the parent group remains all moms which means women must do all the work of the group. And seven hours after the meeting started, they still aren’t talking about how to safely reopen schools. — Heather Knight (@hknightsf) February 10, 2021

The city’s board members have wasted countless hours on these ludicrous discussions, apparently placing on the backburner the issue that’s on every parent’s mind — when will their children return to school?

We’ve grown accustomed to hearing this mindless twaddle from the far left.

But have some of them taken it too far … for even their fellow liberals? Does that rare creature — an honest Democrat — still exist?

According to Politico, the answer is yes: “California Democrats routinely lament that conservative attacks on their state are exaggerated for effect, but this time even they are shaking their heads, many saying the caricature has turned out to be true.”

Democratic strategist Brian Brokaw told Politico about “Republican friends good-naturedly jabbing him as the developments became a running joke on the political scene.”

“We’ve become parodies of ourselves,’’ Brokaw said. “It’s counterproductive in so many ways.”

Brokaw no doubt understands that the Board of Education members should be more concerned with reopening the city’s schools than renaming them or worrying about the diversity of a parent group.

That the board has spent so much time on this minutiae while schools remain closed “despite San Francisco having one of the lowest Covid-19 infection rates in the state,” according to Politico, has some area parents up in arms. And in deep-blue California, the majority of these parents are likely to be liberal.

This new “super-woke” culture is dangerous and counterproductive. These people have become caricatures and they need to be snapped back into reality. Fast.

An Op-Ed in The New York Times last week discussed the belief held by many French “politicians and prominent intellectuals,” including President Emmanuel Macron, that America’s new woke culture has gone too far and now poses an existential threat to the French republic and identity.

Specifically, they are concerned about the dangerous social theories on “race, gender and post-colonialism,” which some view as forms of separatism.

In an October speech, Macron said the threat to French culture lies in “[c]ertain social science theories entirely imported from the United States.”

The French are right to be concerned. Liberalism is destroying this country.

Republicans see it. Foreigners see it.

Hopefully, the American left will see it before it’s too late.

