Have We Become the Party of Handouts?

Are we now the party of writing checks?

For the past few weeks, I have marveled at what President Trump and company have been able to do. What Trump has accomplished in his short time in office is incredible. DOGE’s efforts are absolutely amazing.

When Musk poses with a chrome chainsaw, I am shocked at how far we’ve come in such a short time.

While DOGE continues to find billions of dollars of waste and corruption, I sit back and marvel at the enormous amount of accumulated waste.

Something that can’t be overstated is that the savings that DOGE finds are not a one-time event. With the way Congress has funded the government through “continuing resolutions” in lieu of a budget, it means that those cuts are also savings every year thereafter.

So, then Trump enters the room and casually throws out that maybe some of the savings of DOGE could be paid back to each American family who paid taxes.

At first, as a conservative, I was a little shocked. My conservative ways are the antithesis of sending checks out indiscriminately to people. I’m still under the opinion that people should never get more government money paid to them than they paid in taxes.

However, the last couple of years have taught me the difference between what I am, a conservative, and what Trump is which is a conservative-leaning populist. These labels that we throw around are important, only because they identify what’s inside of each of the cans.

This money was already appropriated, already printed. The inflation on this money has already been absorbed into the economy. That happened the day they printed the currency.

Democrats didn’t care anything about this just a few short weeks ago. But now, when a part of it might go back out to the people, it’s completely unacceptable and “unnecessary wasteful spending” (visualized pearl clutching).

What they mean when they say “wasted”, is that they can’t spend it on buying votes. When Democrats wanted to pay $7000 per month for every immigrant family in the country, that was completely acceptable… but giving it back to taxpayers is not?

So even though my initial attitude was against sending out checks, I am rethinking that.

Is it possible that we have reached a place with incredible inflation, and an overall bad economy, that we could use some more norm-breaking? Trump says that if $5000 went out to each family as a one-time payment it would equal about 20 percent of DOGE savings.

Most conservatives, however, say that we need to pay down the debt, which I fully agree.

The only existential threat that the US faces right now is bankruptcy. And bankruptcy isn’t a strong enough word. Many people including Trump have gone bankrupt in their lives and can still function.

Bankrupt people can still become rich again.

However, the bankruptcy I’m talking about is when the currency collapses. When the money isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on, calling it bankruptcy is truly an understatement.

However, it’s possible that every American family can find real value in the savings that Musk has uncovered and stopped.

And, according to the present idea being floated, 80 percent of these savings could go back into the treasury paying down the debt, which sounds like a double win.

Even though I’m hesitant, I’m fully on board with this idea should the president deem it worthy. There will be some other benefits as well.

Trump has made tremendous headway in the “big tent”. Democrats who were discarded by the Democratic Party are now looking for a home.

The Democrat party has become a collection of malcontented causes. People that have not found a place in life that they’re happy with, have found a place in this Democrat party. So it’s no surprise that “normal” Democrats now find themselves homeless. The Democratic Party can not withstand voters who are less compliant with their foolish schemes.

The Biden Administration’s open border policy was an attempt to replace these traditional democrats with ones that were needy and compliant. The type that would do (and vote for) exactly what they were told to do.

By sending a check out to folks that gives them a tangible symbol that illustrates 20% of what the Democrats were giving away THIS YEAR to their cronies, it will give people the realization that this value (multiplied by 5) would have been given away to illegals and their friends. PRICELESS!

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

