After Becoming Focus of Riot Outrage, Target Announces Closure of Over 100 Stores

A looter robs a Target store as riots arose in Oakland, California, on Saturday.Josh Edelson /AFP via Getty ImagesA looter robs a Target store as riots arose in Oakland, California, on Saturday. The chain announced the closure of more than 100 stores around the country in response to widespread damage from rioters. (Josh Edelson /AFP via Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published May 31, 2020 at 8:50am
Target Stores, which had its Minneapolis-area locations looted during riots that erupted there last week in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, is closing more than 100 stores temporarily as rioting breaks out across the country.

The company announced the closings on its website.  Target had initially closed more than 170 stores, but allowed some stories to reopen on Sunday.

According to the list on the website Sunday morning, in addition to closing 33 stores in Minnesota, Target is closing 46 stores in California, two in Colorado, two in Georgia, seven in Illinois, one in Michigan, one in New York, eight in Oregon, three in Pennsylvania, and three in Texas.

“We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country. At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores. We anticipate most stores will be closed temporarily,” the company said in a statement.

The company noted in its statement that it was concerned about the safety of its employees.

“Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal,” the statement said.

“We are providing our team members with direct communications updates regarding any store impact where they work. Additionally, team members impacted by store closures will be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours during store closures, including COVID-19 premium pay. They will also be able to work at other nearby Target locations.”

Some commenters on Twitter wrote that Target’s losses did not matter.

Violence raged across country Saturday in rioting that left a trail of shattered glass and broken communities.


“It started to feel like everything was going to be OK, and that we were finally getting back to normal. And now this happens, said Heather Greene, who operates a restaurant in Charleston, South Carolina, where what began as a protest Saturday afternoon turned into a looting spree Saturday night, according to the Post and Courier.

On the other side of the country, in Oregon, similar feelings were being expressed.

In Eugene Oregon, the savagery of the rioting stunned Brittany Quick-Warner, CEO of Eugene’s Chamber of Commerce, according to KVAL.

Should police start fighting back and protecting businesses?

“I was just in shock. I couldn’t believe this was happening in Eugene, Oregon.

“And I was just so devastated that the protesters that came out, who were rightfully angry, tried to have a peaceful protest, but were completely overtaken by people who wanted to commit crime and be violent,” she said.

In Buffalo, New York, Mayor Byron Brown lashed out at the rioters, according to WBEN.

“There is no place for breaking windows, for setting vehicles on fire, for pulling people out of cars and beating them,” he said, according to WBEN. “There is no place for violence and vandalism to express your opinion and make your point.”

Brown called out one rioter who threw a flaming object through a City Gall window.

“We have you on camera, you idiot. We’re going to find you and prosecute you to the full extent of the law. So get ready, because we’re coming,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
