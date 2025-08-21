Bed Bath and Beyond Pulls the Plug on Gavin Newsom's California as Leftist Policies Take a Toll

Bed Bath & Beyond’s Executive Chairman Marcus Lemonis announced on Wednesday that his company will not be opening retail locations in California due to its business climate.

This is certainly not the news California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to hear as he seeks to win over a nationwide audience for an expected 2028 presidential bid.

Lemonis posted on social media, “We will not open retail stores in California. This isn’t about politics — it’s about reality. California’s system makes it nearly impossible for businesses to succeed, and I won’t put our company, our employees, or our customers in that position.”

He elaborated, saying, “California has created one of the most overregulated, expensive, risky environments for business in America. It’s a system that makes it harder to employ people, harder to keep doors open, and harder to deliver value to customers.”

The result of these policies is “higher taxes, higher fees, higher wages that many businesses simply cannot sustain, and endless regulations that strangle growth.”

Official statement regarding @BedBathBeyond We will not open retail stores in California. This isn’t about politics — it’s about reality.

California’s system makes it nearly impossible for businesses to succeed, and I won’t put our company, our employees, or our… pic.twitter.com/G5dSaigB3y — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) August 20, 2025

Lemonis, who is also CEO of Camping World, added, “At Bed Bath & Beyond, our responsibility is to our customers and shareholders. We will not participate in a system that undermines both.”

“We’re taking a stand because it’s time for common sense.”

Has Gavin Newsom done damage to California? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (274 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

The executive noted that his company is planning to establish a system in California that will allow home delivery within 24 to 48 hours through orders on BedBathandBeyond.com.

Fox Business reported that Bed Bath & Beyond filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2023 and closed all of its physical locations.

“Overstock.com purchased its brand name, domain and other intellectual property for $21.5 million in June 2023 and subsequently relaunched its website under the Bed Bath & Beyond banner by August,” the news outlet said.

Kirkland’s Inc. then finalized an investment deal in November 2023 which gave it the exclusive right to be the brick-and-mortar operator for Bed Bath & Beyond locations across the country.

Bed Bath & Beyond relaunches with first store in Nashville, plans dozens more https://t.co/669g0fLnY2 — CNBC (@CNBC) August 8, 2025

The chain relaunched with its first store opening on Aug. 8 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Newsom’s press office clapped back at the announcement from Lemonis, posting on social media, “After their bankruptcy and closure of every store, like most Americans, we thought Bed, Bath & Beyond no longer existed.”

“We wish them well in their efforts to become relevant again as they try to open a 2nd store.”

After their bankruptcy and closure of every store, like most Americans, we thought Bed, Bath & Beyond no longer existed. We wish them well in their efforts to become relevant again as they try to open a 2nd store. https://t.co/jJt6i5icEx — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 20, 2025

The nonpartisan Tax Foundation ranked California 48th last year in terms of having a business-friendly tax climate, ahead of only New York and New Jersey.

Drilling in deeper, the group said the Golden State ranks 45th in terms of its corporate tax rate, 47th for its sales taxes, and 49th for its individual income tax rate.

The unemployment rate in California is 5.5 percent, the worst in the U.S., KRON reported. The national average is 4.2 percent.

If growing businesses and creating new jobs is the goal, voters should roundly reject the California model championed by Newsom.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.