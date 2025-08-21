Share
A Bed Bath & Beyond store in Colorado on July 9, 2011.
A Bed Bath & Beyond store in Colorado on July 9, 2011. (LindaJoHeilman / Getty Images)

Bed Bath and Beyond Pulls the Plug on Gavin Newsom's California as Leftist Policies Take a Toll

 By Randy DeSoto  August 21, 2025 at 5:00am
Bed Bath & Beyond’s Executive Chairman Marcus Lemonis announced on Wednesday that his company will not be opening retail locations in California due to its business climate.

This is certainly not the news California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to hear as he seeks to win over a nationwide audience for an expected 2028 presidential bid.

Lemonis posted on social media, “We will not open retail stores in California. This isn’t about politics — it’s about reality. California’s system makes it nearly impossible for businesses to succeed, and I won’t put our company, our employees, or our customers in that position.”

He elaborated, saying, “California has created one of the most overregulated, expensive, risky environments for business in America. It’s a system that makes it harder to employ people, harder to keep doors open, and harder to deliver value to customers.”

The result of these policies is “higher taxes, higher fees, higher wages that many businesses simply cannot sustain, and endless regulations that strangle growth.”

Lemonis, who is also CEO of Camping World, added, “At Bed Bath & Beyond, our responsibility is to our customers and shareholders. We will not participate in a system that undermines both.”

“We’re taking a stand because it’s time for common sense.”

Has Gavin Newsom done damage to California?

The executive noted that his company is planning to establish a system in California that will allow home delivery within 24 to 48 hours through orders on BedBathandBeyond.com.

Fox Business reported that Bed Bath & Beyond filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2023 and closed all of its physical locations.

“Overstock.com purchased its brand name, domain and other intellectual property for $21.5 million in June 2023 and subsequently relaunched its website under the Bed Bath & Beyond banner by August,” the news outlet said.

Kirkland’s Inc. then finalized an investment deal in November 2023 which gave it the exclusive right to be the brick-and-mortar operator for Bed Bath & Beyond locations across the country.

Related:
Gavin Newsom Officially Endorses Physical Violence Against MAGA - We're Gonna Punch MAGAs in the Mouth

The chain relaunched with its first store opening on Aug. 8 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Newsom’s press office clapped back at the announcement from Lemonis, posting on social media, “After their bankruptcy and closure of every store, like most Americans, we thought Bed, Bath & Beyond no longer existed.”

“We wish them well in their efforts to become relevant again as they try to open a 2nd store.”

The nonpartisan Tax Foundation ranked California 48th last year in terms of having a business-friendly tax climate, ahead of only New York and New Jersey.

Drilling in deeper, the group said the Golden State ranks 45th in terms of its corporate tax rate, 47th for its sales taxes, and 49th for its individual income tax rate.

The unemployment rate in California is 5.5 percent, the worst in the U.S., KRON reported. The national average is 4.2 percent.

If growing businesses and creating new jobs is the goal, voters should roundly reject the California model championed by Newsom.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Conversation