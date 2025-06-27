Beginning to Lock Them Up: Ex-FBI Dir. Wray Referred for Criminal Prosecution Related to 2020 Voter Fraud

Former FBI Director Christopher Wray was referred on Thursday for criminal prosecution by the Oversight Project, which drafted a report alleging that he lied to Congress about voter fraud, and gave false testimony regarding the agency’s targeting of Catholics.

Current Bureau Director Kash Patel already announced that he’d found “an intelligence report from August 2020 that detailed ‘alarming allegations’ regarding an apparent Chinese communist plot to interfere in the presidential election for the benefit of then-candidate Joe Biden,” The Blaze reported.

These documents would have been potentially helpful to President Donald Trump four years ago, when he raised concerns about voter fraud helping Biden garner over 81-million votes.

“Former FBI leadership withheld the facts and misled the public on China’s 2020 election interference,” Patel said Thursday. “And they did so for political gain.”

“We’re restoring trust — through transparency, not politics,” he added.

President of the watchdog group Mike Howell sent the referral — which was exclusively obtained by The Blaze — to the Justice Department, “seeking accountability not only for Wray’s alleged role in the apparent cover-up but for his alleged false or misleading statements to Congress regarding the infamous FBI memo targeting traditional Catholics.”

Patel also received a copy.

The Blaze lays out a timeline accusing Wray of telling the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in 2020, that the FBI had “not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it’s by mail or otherwise.”

In March of 2021, Wray told the Senate Judiciary Committee the FBI was “not aware of any widespread evidence of voter fraud, much less that would have affected the outcome of the presidential election.”

The problem is that this conflicts with the documents Patel recently uncovered, and suggests a potential deception was perpetrated onto the American public.

Another problem with Wray’s statements reportedly involve a U.S. Customs and Border Protection announcement about CBP officers at the International Mail Facility at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, seizing “1,513 shipments containing fraudulent documents, including 19,888 counterfeit U.S. driver’s licenses,” in the summer of 2020, between Jan. 1 and June 30 of that election year.

“The majority of these shipments were arriving from China and Hong Kong, with other seized shipments arriving from Great Britain and South Korea,” CBP highlighted.

The August 2020 intel report that Patel discovered connects the dots on this, suggesting China was producing fake American driver’s licenses to insert people into the electoral process so they could vote by mail.

Patel told Just the News the allegations in the report held water, but “were abruptly recalled and never disclosed to the public.”

The Oversight Project said it’s almost impossible that Wray was unaware of this report when he testified before Congress in 2020 and 2021.

If that wasn’t enough, Howell’s referral also alleges that Wray continuously gave false information regarding the Richmond anti-Catholic memo.

“[Wray’s] testimony was inaccurate not only because it failed to reveal the scope of the memo’s production and dissemination, but also because it failed to reveal the existence of a second draft product on the same topic intended for external distribution to the whole FBI,” he stated.

The final verdict rendered by the watchdog is that Wray committed: “obstruction of proceedings before Congress; corrupt conduct; and making false statements.”

Howell said, however, he doesn’t “expect accountability, but we certainly deserve accountability.”

“Accountability for the bad actors in government would be practically a case of first impression,” he added. “To expect it would be unrealistic optimism, but it should and could happen, and that’s why the Oversight Project is making the case publicly and doing everything we can to make it more likely to happen.”

Will any convictions come of this? Who knows, but it’s one of the most significant steps toward draining the swamp we’ve seen of late.

But if any of this is true, Trump’s team at the DOJ and FBI must probe this and not let it die on the vine because — as so many lawmakers love to say these days — no one is above the law.

