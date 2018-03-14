Behind the Scenes Photos Destroy Bernie and His Anti-Gun Speech

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders spoke to an adoring crowd during his appearance at a pro-gun control rally in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, The Daily Caller reported.

One month after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, students from across the country marched through the streets of Capitol Hill for “National School Walkout Day” to protest gun violence.

“We are really proud of you. You, the young people of this country are leading the nation,” Sanders told the crowd.

“All across this country, people are sick and tired of gun violence, and the time is now for all of us together to stand up.”

WATCH LIVE: Students at more than 3,000 schools across the country are expected to walk out of class this morning to protest gun violence #NationalWalkoutDay

According to The Cut, Sanders received an enthusiastic reaction from the crowd, with “teens swarming him, pulling out their phones for photos, and yelling his name.”

See the footage below:

Bernie Sanders just got here and the #walkout students went crazy

Sanders also addressed the protesters during a speech on the Senate floor earlier that morning.

“Thank you to the young people throughout this country who are walking out today and who have the courage to do what the United States Congress is not doing: lead us forward to stop the slaughter that we have seen from coast to coast due to gun violence,” he said.

Despite the warm welcome at the rally itself, many pointed out the inconsistency between Sanders’ calling for gun control, while having at least three armed Capitol Hill police officers at his side during the rally.

See reactions on Twitter below:

Here is hypocrite Bernie saying we shouldn't have the right to own guns, while his heavily armed security team handles crowd control

● LIEberals and socialists are hypocrites…

Escorted by Armed Guards, Bernie Sanders Attends Anti-Gun March – Sanders demands gun control while standing behind safety of armed guards

Today, Bernie Sanders gave an amazing speech demanding gun control in front of 100's of teenagers…. with armed police keeping him safe.

“What you are doing is of national significance,” Sanders told the young people in the crowd. “You’re leading the country in the right direction.”

