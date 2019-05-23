SECTIONS
Belgian Monks Start Brewing Beer Again 200 Years After France Ransacked Their Abbey

Grimbergen AbbeyBakusova / ShutterstockThe church of Grimbergen Abbey, the belltower, in Belgium (Bakusova / Shutterstock)

By Mary Margaret Olohan
Published May 23, 2019 at 8:54am
Modified May 23, 2019 at 3:29pm
Belgian monks from Grimbergen Abbey plan to rebuild their brewery destroyed over 200 years ago and once again begin producing beer.

Local councils in Belgium approved the plan to rebuild the brewery on Monday, according to Reuters.

These Belgian monks produced beer from their brewery in Grimbergen starting in the 13th century, but the brewery was smashed by French troops in 1795.

The abbey itself was founded in 1128, Reuters reports.

“For us, it’s important to look to the heritage, to the tradition of the fathers for brewing beer because it was always here,” Father Karel Stautemas told Reuters on Tuesday.

Monks will take a course at the Scandinavian School of Brewing in Copenhagen in 2019 to prepare for the new brewing.

The brewery will begin producing ale in 2020, according to Reuters.

Do you want to try this beer?

“Brewing and religious life always came together,” prospective brewer Father Karel said.

Karel is one of the eleven Norbertine canons living in the abbey.

The monks will follow the rules of the Trappist order regarding brewing beer: They will brew solely at the abbey, control the brewing themselves, and use the profits gained from the beer for abbey maintenance and charity.

“We will keep the same yeast, which will bring all the fruitiness and spiciness and we will start to dig into more innovations, such as barrel-aging, dry-hopping,” Marc-Antoine Sochon said.

Sochon is the project’s brewmaster and an expert at Carlsberg.

The rebuilt brewery will make limited editions of beer sold under the Grimbergen name, according to Sochon.

