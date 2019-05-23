Belgian Monks Start Brewing Beer Again 200 Years After France Ransacked Their Abbey

Belgian monks from Grimbergen Abbey plan to rebuild their brewery destroyed over 200 years ago and once again begin producing beer.

Local councils in Belgium approved the plan to rebuild the brewery on Monday, according to Reuters.

These Belgian monks produced beer from their brewery in Grimbergen starting in the 13th century, but the brewery was smashed by French troops in 1795.

The abbey itself was founded in 1128, Reuters reports.

Belgian monks at the Grimbergen abbey take to brewing beer again after a break of more than 200 years https://t.co/KLjjh2F8uy pic.twitter.com/Sy81IuEB9m — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 23, 2019

TRENDING: ‘I Know What It’s Like’: Ben Carson Fires Back at Ilhan Omar over ‘Sleep’ Barb

“For us, it’s important to look to the heritage, to the tradition of the fathers for brewing beer because it was always here,” Father Karel Stautemas told Reuters on Tuesday.

Monks will take a course at the Scandinavian School of Brewing in Copenhagen in 2019 to prepare for the new brewing.

The brewery will begin producing ale in 2020, according to Reuters.

Do you want to try this beer? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“Brewing and religious life always came together,” prospective brewer Father Karel said.

Karel is one of the eleven Norbertine canons living in the abbey.

The monks will follow the rules of the Trappist order regarding brewing beer: They will brew solely at the abbey, control the brewing themselves, and use the profits gained from the beer for abbey maintenance and charity.

“We will keep the same yeast, which will bring all the fruitiness and spiciness and we will start to dig into more innovations, such as barrel-aging, dry-hopping,” Marc-Antoine Sochon said.

Sochon is the project’s brewmaster and an expert at Carlsberg.

RELATED: Middle Eastern Powerhouse Signs $1.3 Billion in Weapons Deals

The rebuilt brewery will make limited editions of beer sold under the Grimbergen name, according to Sochon.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.