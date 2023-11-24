Belief in the American Dream Has Collapsed Under Biden: Poll

A majority of U.S. voters feel that the “American dream” cannot be achieved, according to a new poll conducted by The Wall Street Journal and NORC.

Only about 36 percent of those surveyed said the American dream — as defined by the notion that if an individual works hard, he or she will get ahead — was attainable, according to the Wall Street Journal/NORC poll released Friday.

The Journal contrasted that with an August 2022 survey in which 68 percent of respondents agreed that “If people work hard, they are likely to get ahead in America.”

Roughly two-thirds of voters feel the economy is in poor condition as inflation continues to outpace wages and prices continue to rise, the new poll found.

Half of respondents said the quality of life in the U.S. is poorer than it was 50 years ago, compared with less than a third of respondents who felt it was better.

The idea of the “American dream” seemed more unattainable to women and younger poll respondents, according to the Journal/NORC poll.

Compared with 46 percent of men, only 26 percent of women surveyed said they believed hard work would guarantee success, and only 28 percent of respondents in the under-50 bracket felt the same, compared to 48 percent in the over-50 bracket.

Additionally, only 35 percent of respondents to the Journal/NORC poll felt the economy was in good condition.

Higher inflation rates across the board have pressured Americans to spend less on “non-essentials,” such as vacations or eating out, and price increases were the biggest financial issue for 82 percent of Americans as of November.

The price American families paid to celebrate Thanksgiving this year was the highest in history, as relevant food prices for the holiday have increased roughly 26 percent since President Joe Biden took office.

Uncooked poultry chicken prices have increased 31.2 percent since January 2021, while classic desserts such as pies and cakes have jumped up by 31 percent in the same period.

The administration continues to claim that “Bidenomics is working” even as only 14 percent of voters say the economy is better off under Biden, according to a Nov. 13 Financial Times poll. Meanwhile, 70 percent say the economy has suffered under his policies.

The Journal/NORC poll was conducted with 1,163 registered voters from Oct. 19 to Oct. 24. It contained a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

