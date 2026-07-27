Believe It or Not, Fauci's Pardon Is Going to Hurt Him When He Sees Rand Paul Under Oath on Wednesday

Ironically, former President Joe Biden might have harmed his fellow establishment tool, Anthony Fauci.

According to Just the News, Fauci, the former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director and the public face of the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, likely will face intense grilling from Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky when he testifies under subpoena in front of Paul’s Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday morning.

Indeed, Biden’s last-minute pardon of Fauci, on Biden’s last day in office in 2025, will prevent the Machiavellian tyrant from pleading the Fifth Amendment.

“The biggest danger for him at this point won’t be some sort of substantive crime,” former federal prosecutor Jim Trusty told Newsmax in a Jan. 21, 2025, interview, as Just the News noted. “It would be false statements. He’s already given inconsistent statements over the years. So getting him to kind of rehash that could lead to some exposure.”

Trusty added that while he does not care for perjury traps, it would be “interesting to see guys like Fauci, who have no Fifth Amendment privilege, having to endure some serious questioning.”

Paul, of course, has long regarded Fauci as guilty of lying to Congress and covering up the origin of the COVID-19 virus.

Should Fauci be in jail? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1230 Votes) No: 0% (5 Votes)

In fact, the Kentucky senator has all but begged the Department of Justice to indict the former bureaucrat.

In April, the DOJ did indict former Fauci senior advisor David M. Morens and charged him with “conspiracy against the United States; destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations; concealment, removal, or mutilation of records; and aiding and abetting.”

Elsewhere, some have suggested that Fauci could face indictment at the state level.

Meanwhile, evidence against Fauci has continued to mount.

Last month, for instance, outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released documents proving, in her words, that Fauci “provided millions in U.S. taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology” in China and then later lied about it to Congress.

Gabbard’s document dump also showed that Biden administration officials took unusual steps to shield Fauci from scrutiny.

Alas, that same institutional arrogance has endured at President Donald Trump’s Central Intelligence Agency.

Finally, on Saturday, Paul released the remarkable contents of Fauci’s pandemic diary. On a near-daily basis, the self-obsessed bureaucrat took “meticulous notes” about the day’s developments, including his sudden fame and cozy relationship with the establishment media.

Biden, of course, had long since suffered severe cognitive decline before granting Fauci’s pardon as he prepared to leave the White House.

Likewise, the validity of documents Biden signed via autopen remains an open question. Trump has effectively declared those documents inoperative, at least from his perspective.

Then again, the Trump administration has not taken any meaningful, practical, and visible action that would invalidate the Biden pardons and potentially lead to Fauci’s arrest.

Thus, conservatives eager for justice will likely have to settle for watching Fauci squirm amid Paul’s relentless grilling.

After all, thanks to Biden’s pardon, the dishonest and narcissistic former bureaucrat will have nowhere to hide.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.