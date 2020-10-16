Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told the Daily Caller News Foundation in an exclusive interview that Hunter Biden, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son, violated a foreign agent law when he allegedly met with government brass behind closed doors.

Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, sent the contents of a computer hard drive purportedly owned by Hunter Biden to the New York Post, which then published them in a controversial exposè.

Giuliani claimed the hard drive revealed multiple violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, which requires certain foreign agents to periodically and publicly disclose their relationships and dealings with overseas figures.

“I’ll give you an example. Confidential informant told me about a meeting he had at the State Department and he gave me a specific date,” Giuliani told the DCNF.

“He told me he remembered it because Hunter Biden was taken in the back door so that [the meeting] wouldn’t be registered. He went to see Deputy Secretary of State Tony Blinken.”

“Well, that’s not registered anywhere except from this confidential informant telling me and another investigator this,” he continued.

“That date squared exactly with the one in the hard drive and in the messages. There were about three more like that and there are two others that I’d rather not reveal.”

Giuliani said failure to register meetings of this nature constitutes a violation of FARA.

“It was not recorded and should’ve been recorded because it’s a meeting that falls under the Foreign Agents Registration Act of which there are probably six or seven blatant violations of it by Hunter Biden,” he said.

Giuliani also mentioned the case of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who was sentenced to two years in prison for failing to disclose his own financial dealings with Ukraine in 2019, according to CNN.

“[Hunter Biden] never registered as a foreign agent and that’s exactly what Paul Manafort went to prison for, and unless we’re going to stick with this Republicans go to prison and Democrats don’t when they do the same or worse, then he belongs in prison the way Paul Manafort was put in prison,” Giuliani said.

Hunter Biden’s hard drive was left at a computer repair store in Delaware and never picked up, according to the Post. The store owner reportedly turned copies of the hard drive over to Giuliani, who then provided a copy to the Post.

The FBI obtained a seizure warrant for the original hard drive, according to the Post.

