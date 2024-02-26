Television and and film character actor Chris Gauthier died unexpectedly last week at the age of 48, according to news reports.

The television entertainment website TVLine reported that Gauthier, 48, died on Friday. No official cause of death had been announced as of Monday morning.

The English-born Canadian, who played the character Winslow Schott on the hit TV show “Smallville,” died “suddenly and unexpectedly following a short illness,” a manager for Gauthier confirmed to TVLine.

Meanwhile, Gauthier’s management company, TriStar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent, also issued a statement to the outlet about the actor’s sudden passing and described him as “beloved.”

“We can confirm that our dear friend and client, Chris Gauthier, passed away on Friday morning, February 23, at the age of 48. As a beloved Vancouver-based character actor, Chris shared his talents with so many of us both on television and in film,” the company stated.

“His loss is felt not just by his fans but by those of us who were lucky enough to know him more personally. On behalf of his family, we do ask for privacy during this time so that they are able to grieve properly.”

Aside from his character in “Smallville,” Gauthier starred on the SyFy network show “Eureka” from 2006 until 2012 and on the ABC fantasy drama “Once Upon a Time” and on the show “Supernatural.”

Gauthier played characters in dozens of TV shows throughout his career dating back to 1999.

The actor also played small roles in numerous films dating back as far as 2002.

Gauthier was seen on the big screen in “40 Days and 40 Nights,” “Freddy vs. Jason,” and “Watchmen,” among other films.

The actor’s final role in a Hollywood film came in 2010 in director Michael Oblowitz’ horn film “The Traveler,” which starred Val Kilmer as its lead.

Gauthier was remembered on social media by many of those who knew him as a dedicated actor and a pleasant man who was easy to work with:

Chris Gauthier,

you were one of a kind, my friend.

Thank you for your light, your positivity, & your guidance through the years.

Most importantly, thank you for all the laughs we shared.

Wouldn’t be here without you. You will be missed, “Vivtorrrrria!!!” 💗 pic.twitter.com/PHKjAhZrno — Lee Majdoub (@LeeMajdoub) February 25, 2024

The dear Chris Gauthier, aka @captaingauthier (2nd from the left) has passed —and we all morn the news. A sweeter, happier soul would be hard to find. A man of consummate character, generosity and great talent.

Flights of Angels, Captain. 🫡🙏#Onceuponatime pic.twitter.com/Izec3bK1Ms — Raphael Sbarge (@RaphaelSbarge) February 26, 2024

We are sorry to hear about the passing of Chris Gauthier. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans. pic.twitter.com/m8t3kyqsvK — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) February 26, 2024

Our Eureka family lost one of our own this week. Chris Gauthier was the kindest, coolest guy you ever met. He was a true talent, a real actor. I never met one person who had a remotely bad thing to say about Chris. He was just the realest and sweetest there was. My heart is with… pic.twitter.com/jzHWyIlZyI — Jordan Danger (@jordandanger) February 26, 2024

Rip Chris Gauthier. You were the best first mate a captain could ask for. Thoughts and prayers with your friends and family. pic.twitter.com/5JZmLntZC8 — La Shawna ⎊ CaptainSwan¹ (@CaptainSwan861) February 26, 2024

Chris Gauthier, the iconic actor who played Neville in Need for Speed Carbon, has sadly passed away aged 48 Source: https://t.co/H5ncHMlv66 pic.twitter.com/JpCYVsCGC1 — The Nobeds (@TheNobeds) February 25, 2024

According to Gauthier’s IMDB biography, he was born on Jan. 27, 1976, in Bedfordshire, in the United Kingdom.

