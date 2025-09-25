Beloved Bible Teacher and Pastor Voddie Baucham Dies at 56

Christian pastor, author, and educator Voddie Baucham Jr. died Thursday at the age of 56 after reportedly “suffering an emergency medical incident.”

“We are saddened to inform friends that our dear brother, Voddie Baucham, Jr., has left the land of the dying and entered the land of the living,” Founders Ministries posted on the social media platform X.

“Earlier today, after suffering an emergency medical incident, he entered into his rest and the immediate presence of the Savior whom he loved, trusted, and served since he was converted as a college student,” the statement continued.

“Please pray for Bridget, their children, and grandchildren,” the post concluded.

It ended with a biblical quote from Psalms 116:15, which read, “Precious in the sight of the lord is the death of his saints.”

Baucham Jr. was a board member for Founders Ministries and was president of Founders Seminary.

He “most recently served as Dean of Theology at African Christian University in Lusaka, Zambia,” according to the Founders Seminary website.

“Whether teaching on classical apologetic issues like the validity and historicity of the Bible, or the resurrection of Christ; or teaching on biblical manhood/womanhood, marriage and family, he helps ordinary people understand the significance of thinking and living biblically in every area of life,” his profile read.

He was raised in a non-Christian, single-parent home, and didn’t even hear the gospel until he reached college.

This gave him the rare ability to approach faith from both sides of the spectrum while preaching.

Baucham Jr. held degrees from Houston Baptist University (BA in Christianity/BA in Sociology), Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary (M.Div.), Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary (D.Min.), an honorary degree from Southern California Seminary (D.D.), and additional post-graduate study at the University of Oxford, England (Regent’s Park College).

He had been married to his wife, Bridget, since 1989.

The couple had nine children.

