Legendary country music singer John David Anderson passed away on Wednesday at the age of 71.

A representative for the noted Country Music Hall of Fame member confirmed to the Los Angeles Times late Wednesday that he had died in his sleep while at his home in Smithville, Tennessee.

Anderson’s family announced his passing in a post published to the music artist’s Instagram page earlier Wednesday evening.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and best friend,” his family wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Anderson (@johnanderson)

The Instagram post continued with Anderson’s family comparing his status as a legendary musician to his status as a legendary family man.

“To the world, he was a gifted country music singer whose voice and songs touched countless lives,” his family wrote. “To us, he was so much more. He was the heart of our family, the one who made us laugh, loved us fiercely, and made every ordinary moment feel special. We are completely heartbroken.”

“His music will live on, but for us, his greatest legacy will always be the love he gave his family and the memories we will carry with us forever,” the post concluded. “Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this unimaginable loss.”

Tributes have also begun pouring in from others who knew Anderson, including Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Kyle Young.

“John Anderson was a one-of-a-kind song stylist who proved that fresh innovations were best born from time-honored traditions,” Young said in a statement published to Facebook.

“Whether he borrowed inspiration from Lefty Frizzell’s vocal bends or the Florida swamp land, he brought dynamic distinction and creative soul to a world that needed to hear his voice.”

“In 1981, John famously gave life to Billy Joe Shaver’s lyric, ‘I’m just an old chunk of coal, but I’ll be a diamond someday,'” the statement concluded. “He was already a diamond then, and a diamond he always will be.”

According to The Tennessean, Anderson was last seen in public late Sunday, Oct. 18, when he attended the Country Music Hall of Fame’s 2026 Medallion Ceremony.

“He walked into the CMA Theater alongside the other Hall of Fame members and watched as Tim McGraw, Paul Overstreet and The Stanley Brothers became official members,” the outlet reported.

McGraw mentioned seeing Anderson in an Instagram post published after the country music star’s death.

What will you remember most about John Anderson? His music His legacy as a family man His impact on country music His personality and humor Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use His music 76% (56 votes) His legacy as a family man 3% (2 votes) His impact on country music 15% (11 votes) His personality and humor 7% (5 votes)

“I was talking with John Sunday night at the HOF ceremony,” McGraw wrote. “He was in such good spirits. We talked, we laughed, we sang his songs that I loved so much together, just goofing off.”

“I am completely heartbroken by his passing,” he added. “There will never be a stylist in music, any music, that was so defining as his. It’s just devastating. All of our love goes out to his family and the country music community. He was and is one of the defining voices in country music.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw)

The Los Angeles Times reported that Anderson was born in Apopka, Florida, on Dec. 13, 1954. He later started playing in garage bands after receiving his first guitar at the age of 7.

But it wasn’t until after he graduated from high school that his career in music really took off.

“When he finished high school, Anderson packed his bags for Music City,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

“He gigged at Nashville nightclubs until he landed his first record contract with the support of music publisher Al Gallico; he signed with Warner Bros. Records in 1976.”

Over the next few decades, he “earned 20 top 10 country hits, including five No. 1s,” making him one of the most successful and celebrated country music stars in American history.

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