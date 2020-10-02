Actor Rick Moranis, who has been out of the spotlight for decades following a successful film career in the 1980s and 1990s, was injured in an unprovoked attack Thursday in New York City.

Moranis was known for his quirky roles in films such as “Ghostbusters,” “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” “Spaceballs” and “The Flintstones.”

But the 67-year-old has been away from public view for more than 20 years.

He called it quits following the death of his wife so he could raise his children, and has since been little more than a Hollywood memory.

That all changed last month, when actor Ryan Reynolds shocked film fans by bringing Moranis back through a Mint Mobile phone commercial.

The retired actor will also appear in a new film called “Shrunk,” according to CNN.

But just weeks after making headlines, Moranis is again the subject of news after he was beaten in New York’s Upper West Side near Central Park.

WABC-TV reported the actor was “sucker-punched” while walking at 7:24 a.m. on West 70th Street on Thursday.

CBS News shared video of the attack on Twitter:

Video shows the moment “Ghostbusters” actor Rick Moranis, 67, was sucker-punched in the head in New York City. The NYPD is looking for the attacker https://t.co/bAZNba2vXF pic.twitter.com/E6EiQUQsjN — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 2, 2020

Police are seeking the suspect, who is a black male who was wearing a black “I Love NY” shirt during the apparently unprovoked attack.

Breaking Update: Police release photo of the suspect wanted in the random and violent attack on actor Rick Moranis on the Upper West Side. https://t.co/WSNcD41r4f pic.twitter.com/pmcnLigRri — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) October 2, 2020

Moranis sustained head, back and hip injuries during the attack, WABC reported.

He was able to take himself to an area hospital for treatment.

Ironically, the attack occurred in the immediate vicinity of the apartment building where the actor’s “Ghostbusters” character resided in the 1984 film.

A representative for the actor released a statement about the attack.

“Rick Moranis was assaulted on the Upper West Side yesterday. He is fine but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes,” Troy Bailey said.

The attack on Moranis is the latest in a series of unprovoked daylight attacks in New York City in the aftermath of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s decision to partially defund the NYPD.

In July, a toddler was slashed in the face while being pushed in a stroller by a nanny in Manhattan.

In August, a 46-year-old woman was walking in Brooklyn when she was ambushed, picked up and thrown to the pavement.

In June, after partially defunding the NYPD, de Blasio said, “We want to shift resources more and more into young people in particular, into youth centers.”

