'Beloved' NCIS: Los Angeles Actress Dies 'Unexpectedly' at Age 45

As Hollywood still grapples with the tragic murder of famed director Rob Reiner and his wife, more tragic news broke early Monday.

According to Deadline, actress Rachael Carpani’s family revealed that she had passed away “unexpectedly” at just 45.

Her family confirmed in an Instagram post that Carpani passed away following a battle with a “chronic illness.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia C Music (@georgiamaie_music)

“It is with great sadness that Tony and Gael Carpani announce that their beautiful daughter, beloved Australian actress Rachael Carpani, unexpectedly but peacefully passed away after a long battle with chronic illness, in the early hours of Sunday 7th December,” the late Sunday post read.

“The funeral will be a private event, to be held on Friday 19th December with close family and friends,” the Instagram post further noted.

It added: “The family requests privacy at this very difficult time and will be making no further statements.”

Carpani’s filmography includes the long-running “NCIS: Los Angeles” series, in which she appeared in 2009, IMDb reported.

In 2010, Carpani appeared in multiple episodes for the A&E network’s “The Glades” series, a show similar to NCIS in that it was a serialized crime drama.

While Rachael Carpani may not be a household name in the States, that was almost by design for the Australian actress.

Carpani’s most memorable role came in the Australian drama series “McLeod’s Daughters.”

The actress portrayed Jodi Fountain McLeod in 179 episodes from 2001-2009. Aaccording to Deadline, she didn’t want to be pigeonholed into one beloved role her entire career, so she moved to the United States to avoid being known as Jodi Fountain McLeod forever.

NCIS Los Angeles, Home and Away, Actress Rachael Carpani has died unexpectedly at age 45. pic.twitter.com/GHIpYV23ZV — music data (@music__data) December 15, 2025

Deadline also noted that Carpani had some health issues related to her abdomen in 2021.

It would eventually necessitate surgery for an undisclosed illness. It’s unclear whether those 2021 health issues are related to her recent death.

“I was admitted to emergency with acute abdominal pain just over a week ago and spent a few days in the ICU. Was then moved to the surgical ward,” Caprani posted in 2021, according to News.com.au.

She added at the time: “Basically it was a case of me not listening to my body and the pain (I tend to work through pain!!) and allowing myself to get quite ill.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.