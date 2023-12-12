A beloved Pennsylvania news anchor has died unexpectedly at the age of 42.

In a statement posted on the website of Erie News Now, the network’s parent company, Lilly Broadcasting, announced the death of Emily Matson, who had worked at the station for nearly 20 years.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we have learned of the passing of our beloved Erie News Now news anchor Emily Matson,” the statement read. “Emily was a shining light in our newsroom, delivering news with a passion and love she had for the Erie community and Northwest Pennsylvania.”

“We loved Emily dearly and our hearts go out to the Matson family and her husband Ryan at this time.”

According to Deadline, Matson started her career as an intern at Erie’s WJET-TV around 20 years ago before moving on to WICU where she produced the station’s morning show for two years. After working as an on-air reporter, she eventually went on to co-anchor WICU’s nightly broadcasts.

Her work was so impressive that she was awarded two-time winner of the Outstanding Spot News Award from the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters.

“One of the things I love about my job is that no single day is EVER the same,” she had written in her website biography. “I love breaking news situations.”

Tributes for Matson have poured in from her colleagues, including news reporter Jamison Hixenbaugh.

“There are no words to describe the loss of Emily,” he wrote on his Facebook page. “Her passing is utterly devastating.”

“Working side-by-side with her off-and-on for the past 15 years, I can vouch…she was one of the most wonderful people I’ve ever met.”

“She was such a talented journalist and anchor, but even more, she was an incredible friend.”

Another of her colleagues, reporter Christyn Allen, said that her passing “does not feel real.”

“She was a voice of reason, the brightest light, an insanely hard worker, a goofball and your biggest cheerleader. She was a fiercely loyal friend, and if you were lucky enough to be one of her people, you’d hit the jackpot,” she wrote on Instagram.

“She always made sure her people were taken care of. I’m so thankful our paths crossed, and we never lost touch. “

“Please, please pray for those of us who loved Emily, especially her family,” she added. “Hug your people tight.”

The cause of her death has yet to be revealed.

