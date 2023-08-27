Share
Beloved Olympic Figure Skater, 31, Killed in Tragic Accident

 By Jack Davis  August 27, 2023 at 10:09am
Former Canadian Olympic figure skater Alexandra Paul died last week in a multiple-vehicle crash. Her 10-month-old son, who was in the back seat of the car, survived.

Paul, 31, was killed in a seven-vehicle chain reaction crash that began when a truck failed to slow down in a construction zone and struck a line of vehicles about 70 miles north of Toronto,  according to the New York Post.

Three others were injured in the accident, police said.

According to Canadian Press, Paul’s son was taken to a children’s hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,

Paul and her then-future husband Mitchell Islam represented Canada at the 2014 Winter Olympics. They placed 18th in the mixed ice dance event, the Post reported.

Paul and Islam won a bronze medal at the Canadian national championships in 2011, 2014, and 2015. They retired from figure skating in 2016 after winning a bronze medal at US Classic International. They were married in 2021.

“It is with a heavy heart that Skate Canada announces the sudden passing of a cherished member of our skating community, Alexandra Paul,” Skate Canada posted on Instagram.

“A shining star on and off the ice, Alexandra’s dedication, passion, and remarkable talents have left an indelible mark on the world of figure skating,” the post read.


“Her commitment to excellence was matched only by her warmth and kindness, which endeared her to fellow athletes, coaches, and fans alike,” Skate Canada posted.

“As we remember Alexandra’s contributions to the sport, we also reflect on the camaraderie and sportsmanship she exemplified,” the post said.

She was not only an accomplished athlete but also a true role model for aspiring skaters, demonstrating the values of resilience, perseverance, and sportsmanlike conduct,” the post said.

After leaving skating behind, Paul became a lawyer, living in Barrie, Ontario.

“The loss of Alex as a friend and colleague has been devastating to everyone at Barriston Law. Alex came to us initially as a summer student, then articled with us, and then practiced with us as a young lawyer after her call to the bar in 2021,” Joanne McPhail, managing partner of Barriston Law, said in a  statement, according to Barrie Today, the local newspaper.

“She attended our firm golf tournament just last week and was full of excitement about her future, as were we,” McPhail said. “We will miss her joyful personality and her intense passion for her work and her family. She was kind, curious and driven in every endeavor she pursued.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
