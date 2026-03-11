Beloved Teacher Found Dead in Elementary School

Baltimore teacher Deborah Tolson, who was said to be “beloved” by the local community, was found dead Monday morning before school after having passed away over the weekend.

School officials confirmed that Tolson, a mathematics interventionist, had been with Baltimore City Public Schools for 23 years and had been working at Arundel Elementary School for seven years, according to CBS News.

Students were released early at 10:15 a.m. in light of Tolson’s shocking death.

“Serving Baltimore City Public Schools for 23 years, Ms. Tolson was a very beloved member of our school community for seven years,” school principal Kerry-Ann Malcolm said in a letter. “A pillar of the school community, she was beloved by both students and staff.”

Malcolm added, “Our hearts and thoughts remain with Ms. Tolson’s family and friends, as well as our entire school community, in this difficult time.”

She also encouraged parents to help their children process Tolson’s death.

“Please expect our students to be affected in some way with this news,” Malcolm said. “I encourage you to talk about what happened and to allow your child to discuss her or his feelings and thoughts.”

School officials added that a crisis team will be responding to provide support and resources to those affected.

City police initially said there were no signs of trauma to Tolson, 75, or any evidence of foul play, WBAL-TV reported.

A Wednesday report from People magazine stated that authorities released the official cause of death, with the state medical examiner’s office determining she died of natural causes, specifically an intracerebral hemorrhage, or stroke, according to a statement shared with People.

