One of America’s most prominent doctors had a dose of good news Monday as he talked about America’s battle with the coronavirus.

Dr. Ben Carson, who was a noted brain surgeon before he turned to politics, spoke Monday on the Fox News program “The Ingraham Angle” about the encouraging signs he sees as a member of the coronavirus task force and as President Donald Trump’s secretary of housing and urban development.

“This is going to pass, and it looks like it’s moving much faster than anybody thought,” Carson said. “And that’s kudos to the American people.

“You know, they have grasped the significance of this. They are self-isolating the way that they’re supposed to be doing. I find it very refreshing.”

“It’s just like the spirit that we saw back in World War II, where people are bonding together and recognizing that this is not a time for a lot of political argument,” Carson said.

TRENDING: Ben Carson Delivers Dose of Coronavirus Hope: 'Looks Like It's Moving Much Faster Than Anybody Thought'

Data from Johns Hopkins indicate Carson’s assessment that the virus may pass faster than expected could be in line with an emerging trend. Although the number of new cases continues to rise, the data show that the daily increase is below the peak recorded on April 3.

Officials in New York, where the coronavirus has had its greatest impact, also voiced hope that the region may be turning the corner, based on a slowing in the rate of increase of new cases, according to the New York Post.

“Something has started to change,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday on NY1, noting that he has seen “some evidence” of a positive trend.

“The flattening — possible flattening — of the curve is better than the increases that we have seen,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Do you think Dr. Carson is right about the outbreak moving faster than previously expected? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (621 Votes) 2% (10 Votes)

During Monday’s show, host Laura Ingraham asked Carson about a second White House task force with a focus on recovery.

Carson said that the current task force includes members of Trump’s economic team, but pointed out that in working to stop the spread of the virus, discussions “have been heavily weighted toward the medical side.”

Carson said it is “a very wise thing” to think about the economic recovery, and added that Trump “talks about it all the time.”

“He’s criticized for talking about the fact that we need to preserve the underpinnings of our economic success,” Carson said.

“He recognizes fully that all we have to do is bridge the gap. The fundamentals of our economy are very strong. We just have to bridge this gap and we’ll be able to get right back to having that strong economy after this is over.”

RELATED: Ben Carson Shares 'Key' to Fixing Homelessness: Get Them the Help They Really Need

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Carson said that the current landscape of restrictions and rising cases will not endure forever.

“And we know that this, too, will pass,” he said. “One of the reasons that he’s been very interested in making it pass faster by being open-minded and looking at some of these possible therapies that can be used is because he recognizes that the longer we extend this period of hibernation, the weaker the infrastructure of the economy becomes.”

But critics will never stop Trump, Carson said.

“So he’s looking at all of these aspects, and the people who criticize him, they’re going to criticize him no matter what he does. So he kind of puts that aside,” he said.

“You know, I always find it kind of funny. They criticize no matter what he does. They don’t realize that it kind of invigorates him. If they really wanted him to go away, they’d stop criticizing, but they’re never going to do that. So it works just fine.”

Carson said the Trump administration is helping Americans sweat out these tough days by taking pragmatic actions such as putting a moratorium on foreclosures and evictions.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.