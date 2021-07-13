To Dr. Ben Carson, the rage that’s boiled over against the teaching of critical race theory in American schools over the past few months holds a vital lesson all its own:

Leftists who’ve spent years indoctrinating the country’s children with control over the education establishment are finally facing the consequences of revelations of just how far they’ve gone.

They turned the heat up themselves — and now they’re getting burned.

Next to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Carson is likely the most loathed black man in the United States from the point of view of the American left.

The product of poverty, he rose by his own hard work and God-given abilities to become a life-saving neurosurgeon at Johns Hopkins University who was lionized in a 2009 television movie – before his conservative politics made him a target for liberal fury.

As a living example of the lie that the United States is a prison of “systemic racism” for black people, and as man who served as Housing and Urban Development secretary under former President Donald Trump, he’s become the subject of progressive smear campaigns, but never backed down from his own convictions.

In the months since critical race theory has become part of the national conversation, Carson has been at the forefront of fighting the idea that all scholarship should be viewed through the lens of white people oppressing black people and other minorities races.

For millions of Americans — like the parents who’ve turned out in droves at school board meetings throughout the country — critical race theory has been revealed as a poison that’s been injected into the minds of children and demands rejection.

But to Carson, the ever-increasing demands of leftists like those that have made headlines in places as disparate as northern Virginia, the Twin Cities region of Minnesota and northern Indiana has been a blessing in disguise.

Like the proverbial frog complacent in a pot of slowly warming water, American parents were unaware, Carson said. Now, they’ve been shocked into action.

“This will sound funny, but I’m kind of glad they are doing it,” Carson told veteran Fox News personality Dana Perino.

“They’re pushing it so hard it is waking people up. We were sort of like the frog in the saucepan slowly being cooked and now they turned the burners up and people are saying ouch and getting active. That is going to help us as a nation.”

Check out the interview here:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

In the interview, Carson cited a quote widely attributed to Vladimir Lenin, the communist revolutionary who founded the Soviet Union to show how long the left has concentrated on perverting the education of the young to further its goals.

“Lenin said, ‘Give me your children to teach for four years and the seeds I plant will never be uprooted,’” Carson said. “What they are trying to do is actually indoctrinate the kids. This is not a new thing. This has been going on for a while.”

For now, anyway, Americans are awake to the danger — because its results are all around.

And demonstrably deceptive nonsense like the “1619 Project,” the race-obsessed curriculum foisted on the nation by The New York Times, is only making the country more aware, he said.

“I think we saw the fruits of it last summer in Portland and Seattle. These are people who are coming to age who have been taught to hate the United States of America and a lot of it is based on slavery.

“The 1619 Project, many of the things and critical race theory. Everything looking at race and going back to race and making the children think that that’s the primary indicator for success or failure in their life.”

Then he got to the spiritual rot at critical race theory’s heart:

”And it is interesting because we are a Judeo-Christian foundation nation,” Carson said. “What does the Bible say? ‘Man looketh on outward appearance but the Lord looketh on the heart.’

“Isn’t that the same thing that Dr. King was saying? Judge people on the basis of their character, not their external characteristics.

“So they are really turning a lot of our foundational beliefs on their head.”

There was a time when liberals could quote a civil rights icon like Martin Luther King Jr. without embarrassment. But he was a man who based his arguments for civil rights on the foundational documents of the Republic, on the spirit of the Declaration of Independence and the guarantees of the Constitution.

In the modern left — very much including Biden administration officials — the Declaration is a collection of meaningless words because it was written by a slaveholding Thomas Jefferson. The Constitution that King relied on is a flawed document aimed at ensuring white supremacy.

Sane Americans know those are lies. Sane Americans won’t allow their children to be taught lies — at least not without the kind of resistance that’s been evident across the country this summer, and is only likely to grow in the fall.

The 2022 midterms might seem far off now, but they’re getting closer by the day, and it’s a good bet that more than a few seats in the barely Democratic-controlled House are going to depend on how voters see their congressman or woman responding to the critical race theory controversy.

The past few months have awoken Americans to the malicious enemy embedded in too much of the educational establishment.

Smart Democrats with an eye on those upcoming elections should start sweating now — that rage isn’t likely to cool down any time soon.

