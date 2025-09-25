Share
Ben Carson speaks with reporters as Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins listens outside the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.
Ben Carson speaks with reporters as Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins listens outside the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. (Mark Schiefelbein / AP)

Ben Carson Joins the Trump Administration: 'There Is No One More Qualified'

 By Jack Davis  September 25, 2025 at 3:30am
A man who knows how to climb out of poverty because he did it himself and has spent decades working for the betterment of America is joining the Department of Agriculture.

Dr. Ben Carson was sworn in Wednesday by Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins as National Advisor for Nutrition, Health, and Housing, according to a USDA news release.

Carson, who emerged in the public eye in 2016 when he ran for the GOP presidential nomination, was the secretary of Housing and Urban Development in President Donald Trump’s first term.

Trump has said he will award Carson, a brain surgeon born into poverty in Detroit, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, according to Fox News.

“There is no one more qualified than Dr. Carson to advise on policies that improve Americans’ everyday quality of life, from nutrition to healthcare quality to ensuring families have access to safe and stable housing,” Rollins said in the USDA release.

“With six in 10 Americans living with at least one chronic disease, and rural communities facing unique challenges with respect to adequate housing, Dr. Carson’s insight and experience is critical,” she said, adding, “We are honored to welcome him to the second Trump Administration to help lead our efforts here at USDA to Make America Healthy Again and ensure rural America continues to prosper.”

“He was just sworn in a couple of hours ago,” Rollins said in a video posted to X.

“Today, too many Americans are suffering from the effects of poor nutrition. Through common-sense policymaking, we have an opportunity to give our most vulnerable families the tools they need to flourish,” Carson said, per the news release.

Carson will advise Trump and Rollins and “ serve as the Department’s chief voice on these matters.”

In an interview last year. Carson noted that many of America’s ills go back to the weakening of the family structure.

“What is the basic building block of a society? It’s the family. The family is the foundation of the community, which is the foundation of the state, which is the foundation of the nation,” he said.

“Values are passed on from generation to generation through the family. Morality is passed on through the family. Respect is passed on through the family. And, importantly, history is passed on through the family. Your history gives you your identity, and your identity is the basis of your beliefs,” he continued.

“If our nation is going to course-correct and return to the greatness of its past, it will need to do so through the vehicle of American families.”

“Families used to go to church together. They used to pray together. They would spend time together creating bonds. And for children, that’s vitally important because that’s where they get their identity. They’re going to get their identity somewhere. And if it doesn’t come from the family, it’s going to come from gangs or social media or something that is unlikely to really have their best interests at heart,” he said in the interview.

Truth and Accuracy

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
