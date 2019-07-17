Ben Carson Just Translated Trump’s ‘Racist’ Tweets for ‘the Squad,’ and Conservatives Will Love It

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson affirmed in a Wednesday interview that President Donald Trump is not a racist.

In so doing, he translated Trump’s series of controversial tweets over the weekend for “the Squad” — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

Trump has been widely criticized by Democrats and the establishment media for Sunday’s tweets, which appeared to take aim at the four progressive freshman lawmakers.

“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run,” the president tweeted.

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!” he added.

Asked Wednesday morning on Fox News whether Trump’s words were “racist,” Carson, who is African-American, could not have been clearer.

“I have an advantage of knowing the president very well and he’s not a racist,” Carson said on “America’s Newsroom,” as The Hill pointed out.

“His comments are not racist, but he loves the country very much. And he has a feeling that those who represent the country should love it as well,” Carson added.

Carson was asked what Trump meant when he encouraged the lawmakers to go back to the countries they came from.

The HUD secretary then translated Trump’s comments for “the Squad,” the establishment media and everyone else.

Carson indicated his boss’ comments had to do with what the Trump administration has done to make life better for all Americans, including minorities, not any supposed “racism” on the commander in chief’s part.

“I think you can see what the president means by looking at his accomplishments,” Carson explained.

“Look at his policies. Under this president, you see the rising tide lifting all boats. You see low unemployment — record low — for blacks, for Hispanics, for all the demographics of our nation.

“When you have somebody spending this much time and this much effort trying to elevate those who are vulnerable and who are suffering in our society, I think we should pay a lot more attention to what they are doing than what anybody is saying,” he added.

Carson’s comments came one day after he praised Trump during a Cabinet meeting.

Carson lauded the president for his “incredible courage,” while noting Trump’s “stamina and resilience from unwithering criticism, unfair criticism all the time,” according to The Associated Press.

Carson also wondered aloud if Americans would rather have “a non-politician” in the White House “whose speech is unfiltered who gets a lot of stuff done or somebody with a silver tongue who gets nothing done.”

This is not the first time Carson has offered a spirited defense of Trump when the president has been accused of racism.

“I’ve had an opportunity to interact with racist people throughout my life. And [Trump] is not one,” Carson told Fox News host Laura Ingraham in March, according to RealClearPolitics. “He is so easy to be around, so relaxed, and treats you with the utmost respect.”

