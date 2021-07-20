Path 27
Commentary
Ben & Jerry's ice cream is stored in a cooler at an event on May 20, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
Ben & Jerry's ice cream is stored in a cooler at an event on May 20, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Ben & Jerry's Anti-Israel Move Backfires as Retailers Announce They Will Stop Selling Their Ice Cream

Randy DeSoto July 20, 2021 at 4:52pm
Path 27

Ben & Jerry’s appears intent on destroying its bottom line not only in Israel, but here in the U.S., with its announced boycott of the so-called West Bank.

On Monday, the ice cream maker proclaimed it would no longer be selling in the “Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

“We believe it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT). We also hear and recognize the concerns shared with us by our fans and trusted partners,” the statement read in part.

“Although Ben & Jerry’s will no longer be sold in the OPT, we will stay in Israel through a different arrangement. We will share an update on this as soon as we’re ready,” the company added.

Well isn’t that big of them? At least some Israelis can continue to partake in Ben & Jerry’s.

Trending:
Reporter Looks at Group Protesting Police and Then Those There to Support Law Enforcement, Has 'Surreal' Moment of Realization

As a brief historical refresher, there never was a country of Palestine. What is currently known as the West Bank was part of Jordan prior to the Six-Day War in 1967.

Before that, it was controlled by the British following the collapse of the Ottoman Empire at the end of World War I.

Are you glad companies are taking action against Ben & Jerry's?

So to the extent that the West Bank is occupied, it’s because Jordan and its Arab allies lost to Israel in 1967. Such is the nature of war.

Besides the laws of war, Jews do have a solid claim on the land, including Jerusalem, going back to biblical times, so enough with the whole “Israel is an occupying nation” thing.

As for the current ice cream controversy, Charles Mizrahi — editor of Alpha Investor and host of “The Charles Mizrahi Show” — told The Western Journal that Israeli law prevents Ben & Jerry’s from trying to exclude its products from certain parts of the country.

“Not only is Ben and Jerry’s boycott outrageous and blatant anti-Israel, it’s illegal. Israeli law requires the local distributor to sell in all of Israel. The distributor doesn’t have the option to pick and choose where their product is sold,” said Mizrahi, who has written about corporate wokism and the rise of anti-Semitism.

“Additionally, there are 35 U.S. states that have passed legislation making it illegal to boycott Israel,” he further noted. “This also hurts the local economy, impacting both Israelis and Palestinians. It’s yet another example of anti-semitic activists pursuing their … hate-filled agenda without any concern about who really is impacted.”

Related:
Report: Over a Third of Palestinian Deaths in Recent Firefight Were Caused by Failed Gazan Rockets

Several American grocers have responded to Ben & Jerry’s boycott by pulling the company’s products.

Avi Kaner — co-owner of Morton Williams Supermarkets chain located in the New York City metro area — was one who responded.

“Our supermarkets have taken action against Ben & Jerry’s, which is boycotting Jewish communities that are at the center of a territorial dispute in Israel, including the Jewish Quarter of Jerusalem — inhabited by Jews for over 3,000 years,” he tweeted.

Several other grocery stores in the New York City area and beyond have stated they will be removing Ben & Jerry’s products from their shelves.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted, “Now we Israelis know which ice cream NOT to buy.”

Current Israeli PM Naftali Bennett told the CEO of Unilever, Ben & Jerry’s parent company, that there will be “severe consequences” for its boycott decision, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Bennett “emphasized that from the perspective of the State of Israel, this is an action that has severe consequences, including legal ones, and it will take strong action against any boycott directed against its citizens,” according to a statement issued by the prime minister’s office.

Ben & Jerry’s committed an unforced error and has greatly hurt its brand.

Companies would do well to stay out of politics and focus on selling their products.

The wokism that has emerged in corporate America, particularly in the last several months, has not changed people’s political views, but it has made them aware that some companies don’t deserve their business.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Path 27
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




loading
Ben & Jerry's Anti-Israel Move Backfires as Retailers Announce They Will Stop Selling Their Ice Cream
Poll: Large Majority of AZ Republicans Think AZ Election Audit Will Show Trump Won
Glad America's a Republic Without a King? You Can Thank Christianity for That
Report: Maricopa County Ignored 20-Point Ballot Signature Verification, Ultimately Tossed Signature Requirement - County Denies
AZ Audit Reviewing Thousands of Ballots Where Machines Did Not Detect Vote for President, Audit Liaison Says
See more...

Conversation