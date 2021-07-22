Path 27
A laborer works on a production line filling ice cream pots at the Ben & Jerry's factory in Be'er Tuvia in southern Israel on Wednesday.
A laborer works on a production line filling ice cream pots at the Ben & Jerry's factory in Be'er Tuvia in southern Israel on Wednesday. (Emmanuel Dunand - AFP / Getty Images)

Ben & Jerry's Anti-Israel Stunt Backfires as Distributor Likely Forced to Fire Palestinian Workers

Randy DeSoto July 21, 2021 at 5:56pm
It appears Ben & Jerry’s bid to punish the “occupier” nation of Israel will hurt the very people the company claimed it wanted to help: the Palestinians.

On Monday, Ben & Jerry’s announced it would no longer be selling its products in the West Bank, which it referred to as “Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

“We believe it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT). We also hear and recognize the concerns shared with us by our fans and trusted partners,” the company’s statement read in part.

“Although Ben & Jerry’s will no longer be sold in the OPT, we will stay in Israel through a different arrangement. We will share an update on this as soon as we’re ready,” the company added.

Ben & Jerry’s decision will harm Palestinians who work for the distributor of the ice cream in the West Bank, Hen Israeli, the vice president of Sagi Group, told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday. Sagi Group operates a facility in the industrial area at Mishor Adumim outside of Jerusalem.

“The company employs 10 Palestinians from nearby villages who receive working conditions and salaries they could not earn under the auspices of the Palestinian Authority, according to Israeli, who stressed that the decision would hurt the Palestinian employees if the company’s share of the distribution of the ice cream is lost,” the outlet added.

Charles Mizrahi — editor of Alpha Investor and host of “The Charles Mizrahi Show” — told The Western Journal that Ben & Jerry’s move is illegal and harmful all the way around.

“Not only is Ben and Jerry’s boycott outrageous and blatant anti-Israel, it’s illegal. Israeli law requires the local distributor to sell in all of Israel. The distributor doesn’t have the option to pick and choose where their product is sold,” he said.

“This also hurts the local economy, impacting both Israelis and Palestinians. It’s yet another example of anti-semitic activists pursuing their … hate-filled agenda without any concern about who really is impacted,” Mizrahi added.

Ben & Jerry’s whole premise of Israel occupying Palestinian land is wrong.

As a brief historical review, there never was a country of Palestine. What is currently known as the West Bank was part of Jordan prior to the Six-Day War in 1967.

Before that, it was controlled by the British following the collapse of the Ottoman Empire at the end of World War I.

So to the extent that the West Bank is occupied, it’s because Jordan and its Arab allies lost to Israel in 1967. Such is the nature of war.

Jordan initiated fighting in and around the West Bank and Jerusalem. Israel counterattacked and prevailed, according to History.com.

Besides the laws of war, Jews do have a solid claim on the land, including Jerusalem, going back to biblical times.

The Jerusalem Post noted that Ben & Jerry’s decision does not mark the first time a company’s targeting of Israel has actually hurt Palestinians.

“Some 500 Palestinian employees lost their jobs at SodaStream after the company moved from Mishor Admumim to a campus at the Idan Negev industrial area after being targeted by the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions movement, although the CEO of the company says the move was due to a need to expand, not pressure by BDS,” the paper reported.

“Some 74 Palestinians were able to continue working at the Negev plant after the move.”

The BDS movement seeks to destroy Israel’s economy by cutting it off from the rest of the world.

Nabil Basherat, a Palestinian who works as a manager at SodaStream, told Israeli news outlet Israel Hayom in 2018, “The global BDS campaign has done the Palestinians more harm ‎than good.”

“The BDS movement threatens my job ‎security and my livelihood. They undercut the livelihood of ‎hundreds of SodaStream employees, who were fired when the ‎company closed its Mishor Adumim factory.‎”

Ben & Jerry’s needs to stick to making ice cream. This whole incident has not only damaged its brand, but it promises to hurt the very Palestinians the company claims to want to help.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




