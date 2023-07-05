Ben & Jerry’s went out of its way Tuesday to bash America with an Independence Day tweet that brought many to urge their fellow citizens to “Bud Light” the ice cream company.

On Tuesday, July 4, the Unilever-owned Ben & Jerry’s ice creamery posted a tweet blasting America as existing on “stolen land.”

“This 4th of July, it’s high time we recognize that the US exists on stolen Indigenous land and commit to returning it. Learn more and take action now,” the company tweeted over a graphic reading, “The United States was founded on stolen indigenous land. The Fourth of July, let’s commit to returning it.”

This 4th of July, it’s high time we recognize that the US exists on stolen Indigenous land and commit to returning it. Learn more and take action now: https://t.co/45smaBmORH pic.twitter.com/a6qp7LXUAE — Ben & Jerry’s (@benandjerrys) July 4, 2023

Many Americans piled onto the company’s tweet offering actual historical facts, pointing out Ben & Jerry’s own hypocrisy, and otherwise busting Ben & Jerry’s for attacking America on what is generally considered our country’s “birthday.”

Your factory is on stolen land. Native Americans, primarily from the Abenaki tribe, have lived in Vermont for 10,000 years. In 1609, French explorer Samuel de Champlain was the first European to set foot in Vermont. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) July 5, 2023

@AbenakiOf Ben and Jerry’s has some land for you, — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) July 4, 2023

The only right thing to do is donate all of your assets and retained earnings. Shareholders will understand. — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) July 4, 2023

Sounds like it’s time for Ben and Jerry to donate 100% of their profits to indigenous people. 🤷‍♂️ — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) July 4, 2023

Give ALL of your property and land back to the Native Americans right now then… or shut up. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 4, 2023

Owned by a skin care company… kinda weird — Spence ☕️ (@tspencer322) July 5, 2023

The Bud Light of ice cream. — Charles Watson (@cwatson34) July 5, 2023

We need to make Ben and Jerry’s go out of business. Please join me. — MakeAmericaFreeAgain (@EugenieGrander) July 5, 2023

On its website, the Vermont-based company claimed the U.S.A. should “start with Mount Rushmore,” and explained the significance of the region to certain Native Americans, Fox News reported.

“But what is the meaning of Independence Day for those whose land this country stole, those who were murdered and forced with brutal violence onto reservations, those who were pushed from their holy places and denied their freedom?” Ben & Jerry’s said. “The faces on Mount Rushmore are the faces of men who actively worked to destroy Indigenous cultures and ways of life, to deny Indigenous people their basic rights.”

The message went on to claim that the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed that Mt. Rushmore sits on “stolen land.”

“The US exists on stolen land. We have to acknowledge that—today and every day. In the case of Mount Rushmore, the Supreme Court already did!” the company wrote.

“This Fourth of July, it’s time to return that sacred place to the Lakota,” they added. “Let’s make it a day that embraces freedom and justice for all.”

Ben & Jerry’s has long been one of the most progressive companies in the U.S. and has often pushed out far-left ideas on social media.

In 2021, for instance, Ben & Jerry’s announced that it would no longer sell ice cream in Israel because of the country’s “genocide” against the “Palestinians.” But, despite the bravado, the company’s owner, Unilever, quashed the plans and said that the products would still be sold in Israel, despite the company’s proclamations.

The ice cream brand later tried to sue Unilever to force it to allow the ice cream to be banned from sale in Israel, but a judge ruled in favor of Unilever and told Ben & Jerry’s that they had no legal leg to stand on to deny the orders of their parent company.

The company has many other instances of left-wing activism. In 2015 it openly endorsed socialist Bernie Sanders for president, in 2021 it put out an ice cream featuring an anti-police theme, and it has also been a loud supporter of social justice warrior and national anthem protester Colin Kaepernick.

